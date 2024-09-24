9-1-1: Lone Star said a soft goodbye to one of its most vital characters. Viewers learned Grace had left Texas for a charity mission, helping disadvantaged kids. Sierra McClain's exit from the series wholly informed this, which had to be addressed in the show. However, it doesn't plan on abandoning the character since she's incredibly interwoven into the narrative, being the show's dispatcher and a friend to many characters. Showrunner Rashad Raisani talked to TV Fanatic about keeping the character in the story without portraying them. "Grace’s absence will be played throughout the season because it’s just so fundamental to Judd’s character," Raisani teased, revealing that the premiere episode is not the last viewers hear of the character. This is in line with what he had told Screen Rant earlier, saying,

"We just had to embrace that loss [of McClain] to our show and, frankly, share the pain that we felt behind the scenes in front of the cameras, as well, and make that the story, particularly, for Judd. To not hide from it, but at the same time, to try to honor what both Grace and Sierra McClain meant to the show and to try and make sure that we kept the utmost respect and love for Grace and for Sierra as we went forward. And I think we did it."

Judd Finds Himself In Grace's Absence in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5

Image via FOX

The true test of Grace's departure lies with Judd. She had been his anchor all these years since they met in the episode "Saving Grace." But Judd has a lot to figure out for himself without her and his job as a firefighter. "His arc for our final season is to find his purpose on his own two feet," Raisani previewed. The show will still use Grace to tell some stories even in her absence, something Raisani talked about, saying,

"I’m sad that it didn’t work out and she couldn’t be on the show anymore, but I’m also tremendously proud of the way that we were able to try to use that to tell some really powerful stories that were about her, even if she couldn’t be there to be in them."

Judd finds support in Wyatt in Grace's absence. "We’ll see Wyatt being more of a rock for Judd as Judd goes through a period of struggle this season. They do a beautiful job together," Raisani said. Will Judd be able to find his purpose for a third time? Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 on Fox to find out. Catch up on Hulu in the US.

