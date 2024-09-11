9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 might be the last for the show, but it promises to be a big one, especially for Carlos (Rafael Silva). Not only has he just gotten married, but he also loses his dad and moves to a new job. Each of these issues comes with its own set of challenges. Regarding his new job, Carlos moves from Austin PD to the Texas Rangers, following in his father's footsteps. TV Insider reported that Parker Young had been cast as Ranger Sam Campbell, someone Carlos will be working with. The season will find the duo working closely together, and based on the Season 5 sneak peek, there will be a lot for them to handle.

Carlos is a bonafide lawman and, according to showrunner Rashad Raisani, Campbell is "a seasoned Texas Ranger who starts out as Carlos’s rival, but they quickly form a brilliant partnership that takes them to some very dark places." Young and Silva's onscreen chemistry as partners was so impressive that Raisani admitted to TV Line that he's been "desperately pushing" for the duo to get their own spin-off. “They’re great together, and the stories they tell are some of the most explosive and dynamic that we’ve done," Raisani added. Now, this is not confirmation that the spin-off will happen, but given that there have been desires to expand the 9-1-1 universe, this seems like a great opportunity.

What to Expect for Carlos in '9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5

Image via Fox

Carlos has been greatly underserved in the preceding seasons of the show, and it seems Season 5 will be his season. Having just gotten married, the season will explore his relationship with T.K. amid a surprising development. On his 30th birthday, Carlos' husband gets a visit from his half-brother, and official information teases that this will change the couple's lives forever. However, solving his father's murder is the background music for Carlos, which might have largely informed his decision to join the Rangers. Regarding Carlos' new mission, Silva told TV Insider that:

“I think that Carlos is not the same since his father’s murder and will do whatever it takes to get an answer, some answer, any sort of answer, and he will take the path necessary to [do so]. “He’s not going to stop until he gets an answer.”

9-1-1: Lone Star returns for the fifth and final season on Monday, September 23 at 8 PM ET on Fox. Stream past seasons on Hulu.

