9-1-1: Lone Star ended its five-season run on Fox on Monday, February 3, 2025. Since the show's inception, Rafael Silva has played Carlos Reyes, a law enforcement officer who originally started at Austin PD before joining the Texas Rangers. The character and his romantic pairing with Ronen Rubinstein's TK Strand are fan favorites. 9-1-1: Lone Star was canceled before most stories reached an organic ending. That precipitated conversations about spin-offs centered on various characters, and Carlos emerged as a strong contender. Silva talked to TV Guide about his journey on the procedural and what the future looks like for him. He also discussed the conditions under which he would play Carlos again were the opportunity to present itself in a spin-off. "Yes," the actor said when asked if he would be open to reprising the character. "But it has to be done right," he added.

"I don't think his story is over. I really don't," Silva said, echoing similar sentiments from the show's creatives about where the character's story is left. "There were ideas floating around about spinning off this world into something else, and I think that was a legitimate and smart idea. I just don't think the time is right. He will live forever in a sense, but I think his story is not over," he added.

Carlos' Story Would Have to be Impactful in a Potential Spin-Off.