Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) finally got the closure he so badly needed in his father’s death after discovering that Chief Bridges (Alan Autry) was actually the corrupt Ranger. The fall finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star put the pieces together with Ranger Campbell (Parker Young), whom Carlos previously accused of his father’s murder, now in the clear. “Fall From Grace,” the ninth episode of Season 5, aired on Monday, December 2, and is described as such:

“Carlos is determined to solve his father's murder; Owen is offered a life-changing opportunity; Judd gives into his demons; Tommy begins her treatment.”

With Carlos unveiling Chief Bridges’ corruption, which is a big deal, fans may wonder if the next episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star will go into that. Co-showrunner Rashad Raisani addressed that in a conversation with TVLine while also teasing a “time jump” on a major character’s story. Raisani said:

“Yes and no. It’ll be mentioned, but this is the midseason finale, so when we come back in six weeks, there’s another storyline that pulls the narrative. We also have a time jump, so we skip over the logistics — press conferences and all of that. We only have three episodes left, and we’ve got major ground to cover. It’s an elegant time jump on Judd’s story, then you’ll start to catch up with details about what’s going on with Carlos and T.K., particularly in Episode 11, when we drill down on where these guys are going.”

What’s Coming for Tarlos in '9-1-1: Lone Star'

Image via Fox

Seeing as Carlos found closure in the latest episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, he also felt ready to accept the challenges that come with fatherhood, as he told T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) that he’s all-in on legally adopting Jonah. While fans naturally can’t wait to see the couple as fathers, there are also difficulties to consider amid adoption. Dishing on these difficulties, Raisani said when asked if there would be any:

“We will do an episode where we deal with some of the unexpected turbulence that comes their way on that front. It leads to an ultimate decision for one of these guys. It’s a series-altering moment.”

9-1-1: Lone Star returns in January 2025. Past episodes are streaming on Hulu.