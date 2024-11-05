Despite Sierra McClain exiting 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5, her impact is still felt. Her character is constantly referenced, even with her life playing out off-screen. However, showrunner Rashad Raisani told Entertainment Weekly that McClain's impact on the show goes beyond her character. He revealed that the former series star pitched the cancer storyline playing out with Tommy in Season 5 before she departed the show. Tommy's cancer arc is inspired by a real-life headline where a viewer noticed a lump in a newscaster and wrote to her. Raisani talked about being pitched the idea by McClain, saying:

"She and I are very close, and we met to talk about her character, but then she brought up Gina. She said, 'I think that Gina Torres is just such a special actor and she could take on an arc that could be even bigger than anything we've ever done for anyone, with more depth and more stakes.' And she said, 'I mean, I don't want to speak for another character, but what if she found out she had breast cancer?' And I just thought, 'Wow, that was kind of a genius pitch."

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Tackles Cancer for the Second Time

Image via FOX

Tommy's cancer arc is not the first time the show is dealing with the story. Owen also had cancer, but it went into remission. Production collaborates with Stand Up to Cancer, an organization that facilitates the dissemination of information about the disease, including educating people and availing the latest research. "It's an incredible organization. They helped us a lot with Owen's cancer story in the first few seasons. And then, because he went into remission and beat cancer, we weren't working with them in the way that we had loved our first few years," Raisani revealed. He added:

"They worked so closely to us, episode by episode, to make sure that we were getting our terminology and our treatments and all of these things correct and plausible and telling them with, hopefully, as much humanity as we could. We're so grateful to have them involved again."

As the show ends, this storyline prepares the final arcs for Tommy and Nancy. Production "didn't want to just go too straight on Tommy's cancer," opting to include and "explore Nancy's backstory in a profound way." The storyline is a way to "begin both Tommy and Nancy's closing arcs for the series because not to get ahead of ourselves, but Tommy is going to have to deal with this monster that is cancer. It's going to affect everyone," said the showrunner.

How will this end for Tommy and Nancy? Tune in to 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 5 on Fox on Mondays at 8 pm. Catch up on Hulu.

9-1-1: Lone Star Release Date January 19, 2020 Cast Rob Lowe , Liv Tyler , Ronen Rubinstein , Sierra McClain , Jim Parrack , Natacha Karam , Brian Michael Smith , Rafael L. Silva , Julian Works , Gina Torres Seasons 4 Network FOX Streaming Service(s) Hulu

Watch on Hulu