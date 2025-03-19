The new 9-1-1 spinoff has found its lead in NCIS: Los Angeles alum Chris O'Donnell. The actor plays Captain Don Sharpe, the captain of Nashville's busiest firehouse, who serves alongside his son. This casting is quite similar to the leads of the previous 9-1-1 shows, with an even closer similarity to Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and his son TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) from 9-1-1: Lone Star. 9-1-1 boss Tim Minear talked to TV Insider about the casting decision, explaining why O'Donnell was a good fit for the lead role. "I think he actually fits into this franchise in an interesting way, and I think it’ll be fun for him, too, because he was so great on NCIS: LA," Minear told the outlet. He discussed some previous projects in which O'Donnell has shown a lot of range, which is required for a lead actor, especially on a 9-1-1 show, saying:

“But I think he’ll be able to do different things on Nashville because we all know Chris O’Donnell is also very funny. I’ve been following him since he was a really young guy. One of my favorite movies is with him and Jessica Lange. It is called Men Don’t Leave. If you’ve never seen this movie, he plays her son and it is the follow-up from [Paul Brickman] the director who made Risky Business,. I think it’s the only other movie that director directed, and Chris O’Donnell is so good in this movie and Jessica Lange is just lights out great."

'9-1-1: Nashville' Will Be Different from other '9-1-1' Shows

Image via Fox

Each 9-1-1 show has a different feel, from the pacing to the setting and even color grading. 9-1-1: Nashville recalls the creative team from the previous shows, posing a significant risk of a formulaic execution that would make the new show feel like a knockoff of its predecessors. However, 9-1-1: Lone Star's co-showrunner Rashad Raisani said 9-1-1: Nashville will have a different feel that will separate it from its predecessors. “It will still hopefully feel like our DNA, but in the same way that Lone Star was different than 9-1-1 and had its own feel, I think that if we can get this right, this will have its own feel,” he told TV Insider. O'Donnell is the first cast member announced; others should be coming soon. 9-1-1: Nashville does not have a premiere date yet but is expected to join the flagship series in the 2025/2026 TV season.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and watch 9-1-1 on ABC on Thursdays at 8 p.m.