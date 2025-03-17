An NCIS star is leaving the beaches of Los Angeles for the Honky Tonk. Deadline reports that NCIS: Los Angeles veteran Chris O’Donnell has joined the cast of the previously announced 9-1-1: Nashville. It’s been less than a month since the series was announced, and O’Donnell is the first name attached to star in the show. He will play Captain Don Sharpe, a rugged fire captain and rodeo rider who is in charge of Nashville’s busiest firehouse along with his beloved son. Don is described as a devoted husband and family man who is not without his secrets. It has yet to be confirmed when 9-1-1: Nashville will begin production, but it is aiming to release during the 2025-2026 season.

9-1-1 Nashville comes from veteran television creator Ryan Murphy, who also helmed the original 9-1-1 and its first spin-off, 9-1-1: Lonestar, which was canceled after six seasons. However, Murphy’s work extends well beyond his credits in the 9-1-1 franchise. He also created the hit Hulu horror series American Horror Story, which has aired 12 seasons and has already been renewed for a 13th that is coming later this year. Murphy is the mind behind both seasons of Monsters, the first of which stars Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, and the second features Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Erik and Lyle Menendez. Murphy is also known for his work on Grotesquerie, which stars NFL veteran Travis Kelce, and his name is attached to several upcoming projects such as The Beauty (Frank J Stettner IV), All’s Fair (Naomi Watts), American Love Story, and A Chorus Line.

