Oliver Stark is hoping to see more of the Buckley family across the expanding 9-1-1 universe. The ABC procedural is set to return for its ninth season in the upcoming TV cycle, following its recent renewal alongside fellow scripted hits like The Rookie, Will Trent, and Grey’s Anatomy. The next season will also mark the debut of a new 9-1-1 spin-off, Nashville (probably a working title), set in the heart of the country music capital. With the spin-off expected to share DNA with the flagship series, the chances of a crossover are high. Stark, who plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, one of the 118’s core firefighters, is already looking forward to the possibility of a Buckley family tie-in between both shows.

In his recent interview with ScreenRant, Stark was asked whether he'd be open to a potential crossover with the upcoming spin-off, and his enthusiastic response said it all. “Yeah, let’s go!” he exclaimed before pitching his own idea for how Buck could be folded into the new show. Nashville has already announced a major casting in NCIS: LA alum Chris O’Donnell, who will lead the series as the head of Nashville’s busiest firehouse, alongside his on-screen son. O’Donnell's character details already suggest a family-centric narrative, and Stark floated the possibility that Buck could be written in as a relative of O’Donnell’s character, giving him a natural reason to appear in the spin-off:

"I feel like Buck would have a lot of fun in Nashville. I saw they cast Chris O'Donnell, could be Buck's cousin. I'm putting that out there. I could pay a visit to him in Nashville and find myself stumbling down Broadway. Yeah, I would love that. Dr. Odyssey didn't quite work out, so ship me off to Nashville, and I'll be there."

What Is the '9-1-1' Nashville Crossover About?