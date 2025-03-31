9-1-1 is spreading from Los Angeles to Nashville with a new spin-off of the ABC drama series announced earlier in the year. The network has already given a full season order with NCIS: LA alum Chris O'Donnell named to headline the new offshoot. When it does premiere, Nashville will mark the second and only airing 9-1-1 spin-off, replacing the first spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star, which drew its curtains early this year after five seasons. As fans continue to anticipate what looks to be another thrilling entry into the growing 9-1-1 universe, star, Angela Bassett is already anticipating crossovers between the two shows.

Bassett, who plays LAPD Seargent Athena Grant on the mothership series, recently appeared in a crossover episode with the cruise ship medical drama, Doctor Odyssey. It marked the first time an inter-franchise crossover was happening within the world of Ryan Murphy's created shows and was one that Bassett thoroughly enjoyed. As the executive producer of both 9-1-1 and the upcoming Nashville-set series, Bassett is open to the idea of crossovers, telling TV Insider in her recent interview about her Doctor Odyssey crossover that a 9-1-1/Nashville crossover “makes some sense.” She further added;

“We have to see how we do this interstate, how are we gonna play this, what business I have over there? But we’ll see if the FBI comes into play, if somebody runs from California to Nashville or vice versa, but yeah, you definitely could have some crossover action going on.”

What To Expect From The '9-1-1: Nashville' Spinoff

While details about the new spin-off are scarce, it's known that, much like Lone Star, it will center on a central father-son duo, Captain Don Sharpe (played by O'Donnel) and his son. The show will see Sharpe, described as a rugged fire captain and rodeo rider, as the leader of Nashville’s busiest firehouse along with his son. Further character details on Sharpe tip him off as a somewhat complex character, a devoted family man who has his fair share of secrets. Despite that similarity with Lone Star, the creators of the new show promise a different and refreshing feel to the new series. “It will still hopefully feel like our DNA, but in the same way that Lone Star was different than 9-1-1 and had its own feel, I think that if we can get this right, this will have its own feel,” said Lone Star co-showrunner Rashad Raisani of the new spin-off.

O'Donnel remains the only cast member unveiled for now, with more to follow shortly as development on the show progresses. There's no release date yet for 9-1-1: Nashville; and for all we know, this title could well be a working one, just like Lone Star wasn't named "9-1-1: Texas." The show will likely premiere as part of the 2025/2026 TV season, and who knows? Fans could get their first glimpse of Sharpe in a 9-1-1 backdoor pilot before we follow him over to the nation's country music capital. As always, stay tuned to Collider for future updates.