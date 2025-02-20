Hold onto your stetson and cowboy boots because 9-1-1, the Los Angeles-based crime procedural is getting a new spin-off. According to Deadline, the 9-1-1 universe will be expanding to none other than Nashville, Tennessee. The Ryan Murphy-created crime drama has been given a series order for the 2025-2026 season. The appropriately titled 9-1-1: Nashville will be written and executive produced by Murphy, Tim Minear, and 9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner Rashad Raisani. The series will also be executive produced by Brad Falchuk, who co-created 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, as well as executive produced by 9-1-1 star and Lone Star executive producer Angela Bassett.

Last fall, there were talks of a spin-off potentially heading to Hawai'i, but those plans have potentially fizzled out, with no news since then. There were also talks of potentially putting a show in Las Vegas as well. All this comes after the controversial cancelling of 9-1-1: Lone Star after 5 seasons. Now, Murphy and co are trading the Lone Star state for the Volunteer State. Many states in the Mid-South, including Tennessee and Kentucky, are offering tax credits to bring production crews to the area in a mutually beneficial arrangement, which may have sweetened the deal for Murphy and others behind 9-1-1: Nashville.

When Was Something Last Set in Nashville?