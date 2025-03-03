For Ryan Guzman, acting isn’t just about delivering lines on the day, it’s also about staying composed under pressure, a skill he learned from his background as an MMA fighter. Best known for playing Eddie Diaz on 9-1-1, Guzman recently opened up on how his combat sports training has helped him stay grounded on set, particularly in high intensity scenes. Speaking to Zach Sang about the connection between MMA and acting, Guzman explained how the lessons from stepping into the cage translate to stepping in front of the camera.

"I believe that one lesson can be applied to so many problems, and that is staying composed under chaos," said Guzman. "And to have that composure, you need to have confidence. And to gain confidence, you need to put in the time and the effort to establish yourself and work on the tools, fine-tuning the tools, so by the time that you enter that cage, or you enter right in front of a camera, you feel confident, you feel cool, you feel calm."

How Ryan Guzman's MMA Training Helped Eddie Diaz

The ability to stay collected under pressure has helped Guzman navigate not just physically demanding rescue scenes on 9-1-1, but also the challenges of public speaking and performing as himself rather than through a scripted character.

“I don't think a lot of people can do that,” he admits. “And just me speaking out loud, this kind of setting used to be some of the most anxiety-ridden places that I would go to—like any kind of formal speaking in front of a camera, where I'm not having lines in front of me, where I have to be me. There's a chaos that goes in your mind.”

And it's not as if Eddie hasn't had a lot of intense moments in his time as a firefighter. Guzman's character has been involved in everything from sniper fire aimed at him and his colleagues; a tsunami hitting Los Angeles separating him from his son; hostage situations, and underground rescue missions. So knowing how to stay cool under pressure is absolutely something that can be taken as a valuable resource for him. By applying that mental discipline of MMA, Guzman has learned how to trust himself, stay present, and embrace the unpredictability of performance.

“So applying what I learned in fighting into this kind of allows me to take a deep breath and just be me. Feel confident in my choices. Feel confident in my, you know, conversation, my communication.”

9-1-1 airs Thursdays on ABC. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US.