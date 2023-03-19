Fox has shared some brand-new behind-the-scenes images from the set of 9-1-1, as the show celebrated the wrap of its sixth season. While there isn't a date set for the airing of the final episode of this installment, it will probably be available for fans at the beginning of the summer, if previous seasons are anything to go by. The photographs that feature cast members such as Kenneth Choi, Peter Krause, and Oliver Stark on the set of the successful drama, preparing to film the season that is currently airing every Monday night. The new episodes premiered on September 19 of last year.

The current season knows what its audience expects from it, introducing new bizarre cases that the team has to solve, regardless of how complicated they might seem. By this point, an episode of this show won't feature a simple ambulance picking up somebody who fell from a tree. A blimp crashing head-first into a stadium sounds more like the style of 9-1-1. Devastating consequences were teased ever since the first teaser for the season was released by the network. No one is safe this time around, as Bobby (Krause) was already seen in grave danger during the video. It remains to be seen who manages to survive the sixth season of the gripping drama.

The team is led by Athena Grant-Nash, played by the imposing Angela Bassett. The actress was recently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress due to her performance as Queen Ramonda in Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As a grieving mother. after T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) passes away due to illness, Ramonda must lead the nation of Wakanda into a very uncertain future, as foreign powers try to take away the country's resources. Under her leadership, the nation will do everything it can to keep its Vibranium inside its borders.

Image via FOX

RELATED: '9-1-1': Why Lucy Donato Should Join the 118 Permanently

The Fallout of Wendall's Death

It was quite a shock when Wendall (Maurice Irvin) was killed during last year's winter finale of the season. The event would be impactful for Bobby, and he would have a hard time dealing with his grief. During a recent interview, 9-1-1 showrunner Kristen Reidel elaborated on how Bobby would react to a profound loss like that:

"Bobby is in recovery and Bobby will always be in recovery. It's a huge part of his life and who he is as a person. It's not the only thing, but it is a big chunk of it, and [Wendall's death] felt like an interesting way to talk about that without Bobby falling off the wagon. Wendall was a very important part of the person that Bobby is now, and the life that he has now."

New episodes of 911 air on Monday nights on Fox. You can check out the behind-the-scenes images from the set of the show below: