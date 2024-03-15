The Big Picture The Season 7 premiere of 9-1-1 on ABC featured real life callbacks from movies and headlines, including a humorous dig at Angela Bassett's Oscar loss.

Bassett's performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was memorable, drawing parallels to Shelley Winters' Oscar nomination and loss in The Poseidon Adventure.

Despite disappointment at the Oscars loss, Bassett handled it gracefully and missed this year's ceremony due to filming 9-1-1 scenes.

Viewers who tuned in to the Season 7 premiere of 9-1-1 on ABC were treated to a lot of callbacks to real life events, from snippets of movies, to emergencies pulled from headlines, and of course the subtle revisiting of the infamous Angela Bassett Oscar loss. 9-1-1's showrunner Tim Minear confirmed to TV Line that it was true the line Athena says to her therapist was meant to be a funny dig of the situation and when he ran it through Bassett, she was excited. “When I wrote that line, it just made me laugh so hard,” Minear said. “I thought, ‘How is she gonna take this?’ She read it and ran over to her husband and went, ‘Look what Tim wrote!’ She’s got a sense of humor about herself, which is one of the things I love about her.”

Bassett's performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was memorable to many, just like Shelley Winters from The Poseidon Adventure was to Young Athena. "Shelley Winters was even nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars that year," Athena tells her therapist. "Did she win?" he inquires. "No, she did not," Athena responds with a deadpan look on her face. The parallels between Bassett and Winter's situation were many, with both being nominated for the same category and losing. In Basset's case, Jamie Lee Curtis won the award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Angela Basset vs The Oscars

Close

In a conversation with Oprah Winfrey via Variety a week before this episode aired, Basett addressed the event and admitted she was disappointed but was proud of how she handled the situation. “I was gobsmacked! I was,” said Bassett. “I thought I handled it very well. That was my intention, to handle it very well. It was, of course, a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed, and I handled it like a human being.”

What about this year's Oscars? Bassett did not attend. Not out of spite, but because she was busy bringing Athena to life. On the night, she was immersed in water filming a hard scene for the cruise ship emergency. Minear said that she was "up to her neck in water the night of the Oscars this year. She worked all night, and the more we threw at her, the more excited she got.” The opening minutes of the season premiere teased the scene as Bobby and Athena told each other "I love you" as the ship sank, and they were being slowly submerged in the water.

The 3-episode emergency arc continues on 9-1-1, airing on Thursdays at 8 PM ET on ABC. Past seasons and new episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu