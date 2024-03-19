The Big Picture 9-1-1 will have a crossover with another ABC show midseason, confirmed by showrunner Tim Minear.

Despite fan interest, a crossover between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star is unlikely now that 9-1-1 is on ABC.

The crossover with The Bachelor will arrive midseason.

At ABC, a surprising crossover is imminent. 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark teased one with another ABC show and a leaked set photo revealed that The Bachelor is the top contender but all this was pending confirmation, which has finally arrived. 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear offered some insight into these speculations in a recenter interview with TV Line.

While discussing why a crossover might not be plausible with Grey's Anatomy or Station 19, and the recurring question about having a crossover with 9-1-1: Lone Star, with whom they had shared a home at Fox for four years, Minear had bad news. However, when speaking about the one crossover they do have planned, he said: “There happens to be something in the ABC family that I think works really well with our show. You will be seeing that midseason.”

ABC has a strong roster of procedurals, but Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 are the biggest contenders for a possible crossover given that they now air on the same night, overlap in topics, and 9-1-1 leads them in the time slot. Minear is not opposed to exploring other avenues outside the 118, but this is not a decision he can make overnight. It's not an easy decision that he can incorporate into the show just because it seems good on paper. He drew parallels between his show and another ABC show famous for great cameos, saying:

"I was reading an article about Abbott Elementary and how they’re very particular about who might make sense as a cameo, or what kind of cross pollination would make sense. They don’t just say yes to everything.”

Crossovers between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star have long interested fans, and they have been asking for more since the first and last one in 9-1-1 Lone Star Season 2. According to Minear, the move to ABC “makes it completely unlikely” that one between the two will happen. "We will be doing a crossover, just not with Lone Star,” he explained.

The '9-1-1' and 'The Bachelor' Crossover Is Imminent

Stark originally teased the 9-1-1 crossover, saying:

“It's not a direct crossover, but there's a feel of it. There's a really fun emergency, and it's not necessarily the biggest in terms of spectacle, but in the fifth episode of the season, there's one that kind of touches base with another ABC show. I'm really excited for that just because I think it will be a good watch.”

Everyone is tight-lipped about the crossover's nature and who will be a part of it, but the set photo with the 118 ambulance does offer a clue. At least, Hen and Chimney will be at The Bachelor mansion, but it wouldn't be surprising if the whole cast was present. 9-1-1 is now part of ABC's Thursday night lineup. The premiere episode kickstarted a 3-episode major emergency arc that will conclude in the third episode, set for the end of this month. If the schedule doesn't change, the crossover episode should air on April 11.

Watch 9-1-1 on Thursdays at 8 PM on ABC and stream the following day on Hulu.

