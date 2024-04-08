The Big Picture Oliver Stark shared a post on Instagram, discussing positive and negative reactions to Buck's bisexuality on 9-1-1.

The show will continue exploring Buck's sexuality throughout the season, which Stark seems exacted to see play out.

This week's episode features Buck's first date with Tommy.

Everyone loves bisexual Buck―well, almost everyone. After the iconic 100th episode of 9-1-1 that saw Evan Buckley connect with a part of himself that he wasn't aware was missing, reactions to Buck and Tommy's (Lou Ferrigno Jr) kiss flooded the internet, and it was overwhelmingly positive. There was, however, a very tiny fraction of 9-1-1 viewers who were irked by this development, and they made themselves heard on Oliver Stark's Instagram comments section. Stark responded to the two sides in an Instagram Story. He first acknowledged Buck's storyline's impact and appreciated all the positive messages fans had left since the episode aired.

Stark then addressed the other smaller side and his message was clear: he did not care. He reiterated that the show had always been about love and inclusion, featuring a married lesbian couple from the pilot episode, and had seen many queer characters included in the years it has been on the air. Below is his full statement:

“Humbled and overwhelmed by the positive reaction to Buck’s storyline. I’ve read so many of your messages and I couldn’t be prouder. If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show. I would like you to know that I truly don’t care. This is a show about love and inclusion. It’s featured queer relationships from the very beginning including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses [Aisha Hind and Tracie Thoms] I’ve ever watched. If one other character finding a new facet to his sexuality and realizing his bisexuality is your deal breaker — I fear you’ve missed the entire point of the show. You are not required to announce your departure.”

'9-1-1' Will Continue to Explore Buck's Sexuality

If one kiss was enough to make some people throw fits, what's coming might drive them mad. 9-1-1 will explore Buck's sexuality for the rest of the season, something Stark says will give Buck some relief. “And I think that’s kind of the story that we’re able to start to tell here, is that Buck isn’t consciously aware of the thing that he’s looking for or what’s lacking in his life. And as he hopefully starts to discover that it’s this cathartic, liberating feeling of just being able to ease into it and breathe out this big sigh of relief at last,” Stark teased about this arc.

In the fifth episode of Season 7, Buck goes on his first date with Tommy, but everything doesn't run smoothly. 9-1-1's showrunner (Tim Minear) also teased more scenes between Buck and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and the coming episode touches on that as he stumbles on Buck and Tommy on their date.

Watch Buck and Tommy's first date this Thursday at 8 PM ET on ABC. Catch up on Hulu.

