Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 4.

The Big Picture In 9-1-1 this week, Buck is revealed to not be fully straight, showcasing a new aspect of his character's development.

The episode highlights Buck's insecurity about Tommy and Eddie's new friendship and leads to Tommy and Buck kissing by the end of the episode.

Tommy's presence offers new possibilities for character growth and the exploration of Buck's sexuality.

After seven seasons of 9-1-1, the procedural drama's 100th episode finally revealed a new aspect of Buck (Oliver Stark) in "Buck, Bothered and Bewildered." In the episode, Buck learns that Eddie (Ryan Guzman) has been hanging out more with Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr.), the LAFD pilot who helped them rescue Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause) last week. This immediately makes Buck jealous of their burgeoning friendship. Buck later apologizes to Tommy, admitting he was jealous of his new friendship with Eddie, and as the two clear the air, any negative energy that was there dissipates. After Buck confesses he just wanted to get Tommy's attention, Tommy leans in to kiss him before the two agree to go on a date. It's a moment many have been hoping would happen — though perhaps not between Buck and Tommy — but 9-1-1 finally confirmed that Buck isn't actually fully straight. It may be just the beginning, but it's a step in the right direction.

What Happens in Season 7, Episode 4 of '9-1-1'?

Episode 4 centers primarily around Buck's new jealousy of Eddie and Tommy's friendship. We initially see Buck come to take a tour of Tommy's station, with the hint that he might be thinking of leaving the 118. But, this is later refuted by Buck himself, who says that he was trying to get to know Tommy better. Unfortunately, the tour is cut short when Eddie shows up to go with Tommy to a fight. Buck is left standing in Los Angeles as he watches Tommy fly Eddie with him to Las Vegas. Later, on a call, as Eddie details his trip to Buck, we learn that he's been getting closer to Tommy. They practice muay thai together, they were both in the military, and they're even doing karaoke trivia together. It's clear that Buck is not comfortable with the idea of the two men hanging out without him. He also doesn't like that Tommy has made a good impression on Eddie's son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh).

Trying to insert himself into the dynamic, Buck manages to convince Chim (Kenneth Choi) to play basketball with him, and guess who they bump into? A light-hearted montage ensues like a scene ripped right out of Top Gun, with Tommy and Eddie winning the game while Buck looks on dejectedly. Irritated by witnessing the hundredth high-five between the two, Buck charges at Eddie when he goes to shoot a hoop and slams into him midair, causing Eddie to hit the ground and sprain his ankle. Unable to face Eddie, Buck avoids him and when Tommy comes to clear the air between them, Buck admits that he was jealous, both of being left out and about the new friendship. When he tells Tommy he was just trying to get his attention, that's when Tommy leans in and kisses him. After the kiss, he leaves — but promises to go out with Buck soon.

Buck's Love Life Has Always Been at the Center of His Story on '9-1-1'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ever since the early days of 9-1-1, Buck's love life has always been one of the main focuses of his character development. After kicking off the show as a playboy and self-diagnosed sex addict, he meets Abby (Connie Britton), who leads him to the realization that he wants something more out of his relationships. Unlike some of the other characters on the show, who are married and have children, Buck's always been the perpetual bachelor. Sure, he's dated people like Abby or Taylor Kelly (Megan West), but for the most part, he's struggled to find a life partner.

Buck finally realizing that he's bisexual — or, at the very least, that he isn't just straight — is another major step in his character development. Buck has always been defined by his ties to the rest of the characters, often acting like the little brother of the team. But giving him this storyline and letting him explore his sexuality is a great move to help him come into his own more. The early seasons of 9-1-1 were often about Buck's growth and maturation. It's a testament to the character's development that the Buck we know in Season 7 is a far cry from the hotshot we meet in the pilot who takes the fire engine out just to hook up with a random girl. Allowing Buck to explore this new aspect of his life and putting the focus on his sexuality is a logical next step for the character.

Buck and Eddie's Friendship Has the Potential to Blossom Into More

Close

Of course, Tommy kissing Buck doesn't necessarily mean that the two are going steady, but it does open up a whole new avenue for Buck and his future with one of his friends. The strongest relationships Buck has are with his sister, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), and his crew at the 118. Not only does Bobby act as a father figure of sorts to Buck, but Chimney is his brother-in-law. However, the most important bond Buck has in the 118 has to be with Eddie. The two have been through everything and their friendship has only grown stronger. This relationship is so close that in Season 4, Eddie even makes Buck into Christopher's legal guardian if he dies.

For a long time, fans could only dream of a romance between these two characters. The ship nicknamed "Buddie" is one of the biggest talking points when it comes to 9-1-1. But does this development with Tommy put a nail in the coffin of Buddie? Of course not! In fact, it is a step in the right direction. Episode 4 plays around with Buck's feelings about Tommy and Eddie's new friendship, with Buck himself not even completely sure where his true feelings lie. Tommy and Eddie being so similar, Buck's insecurity about Christopher liking Tommy more, and Buck trying to get Eddie's attention around the firehouse are all signs that make Tommy and Buck's dynamic a bit more ambiguous. In multiple scenes, Buck's concern is that he feels displaced by Tommy, to the point where even Tommy is surprised when Buck says that trying to get Tommy's attention is exhausting.

"My attention?" Tommy asks, for clarification. And Buck hesitates for a moment, before answering, "Yeah, I guess so. I mean, I did maim my best friend." If Tommy suspects anything more, he doesn't say it here. The thing is, throwing Tommy into the mix adds an extra layer of nuance to Buck and Eddie's relationship. Even if Buck has come to a realization about his sexuality, this is still uncharted territory for him, while Tommy is shown to be the more confident of the two and seems secure. His presence can help Buck grow and develop, much like how Abby helped him in Season 1. Time will tell how Eddie will react to the news of Tommy and Buck going on a date with each other, but for those hoping for something more from Buck's character this season, this is a massive step forward.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air on ABC on Thursday nights and are available to stream next-day on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu