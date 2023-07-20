Just when it looked like the hit drama series would be yet another casualty by Fox Television, 9-1-1 has thankfully found a new home for its seventh season.

Almost since the network's inception, Fox has become notorious for canceling hit shows long before it was their time to close up shop. From Emmy-winning sitcoms like Arrested Development to cult-classic one-season hits like Firefly, Fox, for whatever reason, doesn't allow shows to reach their full potential. Thankfully some shows canceled by Fox are able to find new homes after being unceremoniously cast out by Fox. Another cop series (albeit a much more comedic one), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, was able to make a move to NBC after being axed by Fox. The beloved sci-fi animated comedy Futurama has also been canceled numerous times, the first being by Fox, and has also been revived on several occasions, including an all-new recent rendition on Hulu.

Fans of 9-1-1 will be delighted to hear that, while the show was shockingly canceled by Fox, the hit series has found a new network to call home. Thus, the story of America's fiercest and most dedicated first responders will continue for yet another season. To find out when the long-running show will return, as well as its cast, plot, new network, and more, here is everything we know so far about 9-1-1 Season 7.

Editor's Note: This piece was updated on November 13, 2023.

9-1-1 Release Date January 3, 2018 Cast Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Rockmond Dunbar Main Genre Drama Genres Drama Seasons 3

Image via FOX

With Season 6 only just concluding as of the time of this writing, the specific details around, when exactly 9-1-1 Season 7 will be returning, are still something of a mystery. The series typically follows an annual release schedule with a new season every year, so Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) and Los Angeles' finest are still expected to return in 2024. However, there is a chance that the release year could be delayed as Hollywood productions are feeling the full effects of an ongoing dual industry strike courtesy of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

Where Can You Watch '9-1-1' Season 7?

Image via Hulu

The American Broadcasting Company (more commonly known as ABC) has flipped the script on the hit series, as the massive television channel will be doing the rescuing this time. ABC is now the official home of 9-1-1 ahead of its first season, being the channel where new episodes will premiere once a release date is set. It's a fairly obvious move by ABC. Not only does the series have a very clear following, but the move from Fox to ABC is a win-win for The Walt Disney Company, which owns both networks.

While airing on Fox, 9-1-1 also made its streaming home on Hulu, where all six seasons are currently available to watch on the service right now. ABC follows the same release method for their content, so 9-1-1, so the new season will likely be coming to Hulu as well (unless the announced Disney+ and Hulu merger occurs before Season 7 releases).

Is There a Trailer for '9-1-1' Season 7?

Filming on 9-1-1 Season 7 has likely not begun filming yet. Even if it has, it has also more than probably been halted as a result of the ongoing strikes. As such, we likely won't get a trailer and footage reveal until filming begins/resumes and production ramps back up.

Who Stars in '9-1-1' Season 7?

Image via FOX

Almost undoubtedly returning to serve the LAPD is Angela Bassett as Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash. Fresh off the heels of an Academy Award nomination for her stellar performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the eight-time Emmy-nominee is very much the star member of 9-1-1's ensemble cast.

Bassett will more than likely be joined by other members of the show's regular cast. This includes Peter Krause (Six Feet Under) as Athena's husband and fire department captain Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt (I Know What You Did Last Summer) as dispatcher Maddie Buckley, Oliver Stark (Into the Badlands) as firefighter Evan Buckley, Aisha Hinds (The Next Three Days) as firefighter Henrietta Wilson, Kenneth Choi (The Wolf of Wall Street) as firefighter Howard Han, Ryan Guzman (Step Up Revolution) as firefighter Edmundo Diaz, Corrine Massiah (Mistresses) as 9-1-1 operator May Grant and Gavin McHugh as Edmundo's son Christopher Diaz.

9-1-1 is also no stranger to having numerous guest stars, so who knows who might show up in the upcoming seventh season.

What Is the '9-1-1' Story So Far?

Image via Fox

When we last saw the members of the 118 emergency services, many of them were dealing with the horrifying aftermath of a freeway overpass in downtown Los Angeles. It's a remarkably precarious situation that the firefighters, paramedics, and police officers of Los Angeles' everyday emergency forces could very easily end with any one of them getting injured or even killed. In the end, the 118 are successfully able to save countless lives from the disaster and escape unscathed, with the episode ending with Athena and Bobby taking a much-needed vacation. All breaks must come to an end though, and Athena and Bobby will need to get back to saving lives when Season 7 arrives.

Who Is Making '9-1-1' Season 7?

Expected to return to provide creative input is television juggernaut Ryan Murphy - the mastermind behind such monster TV hits like Glee, American Horror Story, Dahmer - Monsters: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and many more. Murphy is also joined by frequent collaborators and American Horror Story scribes with co-creators Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

Other '9-1-1' Stories You Can Watch Right Now

Image via FOX

The surprisingly expansive universe of 9-1-1 continues in 9-1-1: Lone Star, which strangely enough, is still being produced by Fox despite the network canceling the original show. The series stars another ensemble cast led by Parks and Recreation star Rob Lowe, and tells the various stories of several brave and courageous first responders, this time with more of a Western twist with a unique setting in Austin, Texas. All four seasons of 9-1-1: Lone Star are available to stream on Hulu. New episodes of the hit series are also expected to return to Fox and Hulu starting in 2024, as a fifth season renewal has already been ordered by Fox.