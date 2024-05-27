The Big Picture Bobby's life hangs in the balance as the 118 faces uncertainty and potential loss.

Showrunner Tim Minear hints at the possibility of killing off a main character.

Episode 9 teases fallout as Bobby fights for his life, Athena seeks the truth, and others grapple with personal challenges.

Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) is the beating heart of the 118. He is their fearless leader and mentor, roles that make him close to a father to some of them. The past several episodes of 9-1-1 Season 7 have leaned on Bobby's past as someone from the apartment fire showed up in Los Angeles, poking old wounds that were barely healed. The arc has been pretty traumatic for Bobby, and Episode 9 saw many things happen. The promo for the season finale teases a sad conclusion to the story as Bobby fights for his life in the hospital while the 118 wanders aimless and rudderless, waiting with bated breath to see the outcome.

The video begins in the hospital after Bobby and Athena (Angela Bassett) are rushed there after the fire. Athena is the first to wake up, and the look on the team's faces alerts them that something is seriously wrong. "Where's my husband?" a concerned Athena asks. Chimney updates his wife on Bobby's condition, and then it's revealed that Bobby is breathing using a ventilator, and no one knows whether he'll be okay. Athena sits by his bed and talks to him about his importance to her. The promo ends on a shocking note as Bobby begins to seize, and the 118 looks on in disbelief.

Can '9-1-1' Kill Off Bobby?

As Bobby's life hangs in the balance, the question about his potential death is on everyone's mind. 9-1-1 has put its characters through life-threatening situations, but they usually emerge scarred but alive on the other side. Showrunner Tim Minear has opened up about his seemingly immortal main characters to TheWrap and admitted that even if he hasn't killed anyone off yet if that time comes, he sadly might, saying: “I don’t think the characters are unkillable. There have been a few times when they’ve come close to actually dying. I just don’t want to kill any of them. One day when it does happen, it’s going to be a sad day for me.”

The episode's official logline, shared below, teases the fallout from other arcs as Bobby fights for his life. Hen and Karen fight for Mara while Eddie tries to explain something unexplainable to a shell-shocked Christopher.

"Following the devastating fire at the Nash home, Bobby’s fate remains uncertain, while Athena embarks on a mission to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Hen and Karin engage in a heated custody battle, while Christopher grapples with forgiving Eddie."

Catch the episode this Thursday at 8 PM on ABC. Catch up on Hulu.

