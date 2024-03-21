The Big Picture In the upcoming episode of 9-1-1, the 118 faces a challenging road accident where Hen struggles with a difficult individual who refuses treatment.

Hen's impatience and questionable decisions may impact her performance as interim captain.

The new episode airs at 8 PM ET on ABC.

9-1-1 is officially back! Season 7 sees the story and emergencies unfold on two fronts: Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause) deal with terrorists on a ship while the 118 respond to local emergencies. In the second episode, the disastrous cruise continues when Bobby and Athena respond to the ship’s explosion, racing to aid injured passengers. Meanwhile, Hen (Aisha Hinds) questions her instincts in a life-taking call and grows concerned about Athena and Bobby’s whereabouts. Collider is delighted to debut an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode showcasing Hen's temporary captain struggles.

Hen has an innate drive to pursue things that appear tough or challenging. It is an admirable trait, but it can also be costly when someone develops tunnel vision and can't see the bigger picture. In the clip, the 118 responds to a grisly road accident. As protocol dictates, they must check everyone involved to ensure that every injury is attended to. Hen tells Chim (Kenneth Choi) to check out someone involved in the accident who appears fine. The guy, however, proves difficult to deal with when he starts making a scene by belittling the first responders and refusing treatment. The matter escalates quickly, forcing Hen to intervene.

He outright refuses treatment and, considering how much the 118 is dealing with, Hen is more than happy to let the police take him away unattended. Chimney insists that the man does need medical attention, but Hen refuses to entertain it. To any casual observer, something is wrong with the man in question. He is loud and incoherent, some of his words sound slurred, and he doesn't seem to be able to process some information appropriately. When Chim says he's not a police officer, it goes over the guy's head, and he runs with his previous assessment of the situation.

Hen Questions Her Instincts After a Bad Call

Hen seems impatient, which is something a captain should avoid. If something truly is wrong with the man — and the episode's synopsis teases that there might be — he is in trouble. It might be that he was concussed, something that might explain his symptoms, or he had a pre-existing medical issue that they were not aware of. In the season's premiere episode, Hen had to make another tough call regarding the missile casing and which wire to cut. Later, she confirmed that she had made the right call but didn't seem impressed because she had guessed without solid reasoning.

If the man dies, Hen has reasons to question her instincts and how they affect her performance as the captain. If the guy had not laid hands on Chimney, Hen's best friend, would she have been less quick to dismiss him? Was she stretched too thin and missed obvious signs she would not have if she wasn't juggling multiple duties?

Watch the episode tomorrow at 8 PM ET on ABC. Past seasons are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. Check out the clip below:

