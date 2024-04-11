The Big Picture Buck and Tommy navigate a rough first date, with Buck struggling with his insecurities and Tommy trying to put him at ease.

Tommy shares his experience of being queer at work, revealing he wasn't out to the 118 until Captain Bobby Nash created a more inclusive environment.

Eddie's unexpected entrance at the restaurant threatens to expose Buck and Tommy's date, before Buck is ready to talk to his best friend.

For many couples, it starts with other things and a kiss usually seals the deal, depending on how it is received. But for Buck (Oliver Stark) and Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.), the kiss was just the beginning, and now they must work on building their relationship backward. In 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 5, "You Don't Know Me," they go on their first date, and a new clip courtesy of Entertainment Weekly offers a glimpse into that date. Spoiler alert, it is awkward. Well, at least in the beginning. Buck and Tommy's first date is at a nice restaurant, but Buck is apprehensive for obvious reasons, some of which he brings up during an exchange with his date.

The clip opens with Buck looking around nervously, something Tommy notices, and tries to put Buck at ease. "Nobody is looking at us, Evan," he says to a visibly uneasy Buck. Tommy tries to play it casually, pouring a drink while dispensing some words aimed at getting Buck out of his head. He attempts to get Buck to understand that no one in that restaurant has superpowers and can guess they are out on a date. They could be two brothers catching up for all everyone knows. The conversation pivots to work and how being queer affects performance. Tommy reveals that he wasn't out to the 118 when they were under another captain because the captain wouldn't be thrilled with having queer firefighters. Thanks, Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) for making the 118 a better place, by the way.

Tommy shares an anecdote, something Buck pushes back on because he is projecting. "Yeah, I'm not lying about who I am," Buck says. "I didn't say you were. I was talking about myself." Tommy replies. Buck jumps to do some damage control, saying, "Okay, listen, this is my first date with a dude. But I'm not weirded out! You know, I'm an ally. Every Pride month I put a rainbow on my Instagram..." Tommy does know how to handle dates with closeted guys because he manages to get Buck to crack a smile instead of questioning whether Buck is an ally or the one to have allies. Let's not forget being called "dude" with a drawl by someone while on a date.

All this happens before Eddie (Ryan Guzman) barges in with Marisol (Edy Ganem) and announces to the whole restaurant that his two friends are at a restaurant together as teased in the promo video. Whether Buck reveals that he's on a date, Eddie connects the dots, or remains oblivious remains to be seen.

