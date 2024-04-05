The Big Picture Buck kissed a man on 9-1-1, exploring a new side of himself after 100 episodes of fan anticipation.

His first date with Tommy gets awkward when Eddie shows up, leading to unexpected tension.

Buck's journey into his sexuality will continue to be explored over the course of the season.

Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark) kissed a guy, and he liked it. Actually, he more than liked it. It finally completed a puzzle he never knew existed, and it was everything. After 7 seasons and 100 episodes, 9-1-1 finally explored a part of Buck that fans had anticipated for a long time and even if it didn't go exactly as they would have wanted, it was a step in the right direction. Buck spent most of the episode climbing walls with anxiety and jealousy when Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr) became fast friends. Later, his body and mind told him a truth he hadn't considered before. A kiss between him and Tommy opened up a new world of possibilities and teased a new adventure. Buck's adventure has just begun and a promo for 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 5 "You Don't Know Me" teases the next part of this adventure. Buck goes on his first date with a guy, and it's not awkward until it is.

In the video, Buck and Tommy enjoy a nice date at a restaurant, but Tommy notices that Buck is a little tense. Despite Buck saying it was a great date, Tommy can see some unease. "This is my first date with a dude, but I'm not weirded out," Buck exclaims, sounding like he's trying to convince himself. If the date was not awkward, it becomes super awkward when Eddie shows up at the restaurant with Marisol (Edy Ganem), possibly on a date too. Like the good friends they now are, Eddie and Tommy greet each other enthusiastically, but Buck is less than. How does he explain what he's doing at a nice restaurant with Tommy ― where everyone is out on a date?

The episode also teases a fun emergency when a motivational speaker can't motivate his hand to behave. He learns that control is an illusion when his left hand develops a "mind of its own" and starts acting of its own accord, including choking its owner and the first responders. Despite having quite an interesting life now, duty calls and Buck is one of the first responders who falls victim to the hand. Does it want to end Buck's life just when it has been rejuvenated?

'9-1-1' to Continue Exploring Buck's Sexuality

Close

A man in his 30s discovering he's queer is not unheard of, but it is not common in media, which makes for an interesting arc for Buck. Will that lead to retrospective framing of all the moments in the past when he'd been attracted to men and pushed them aside? What does that say about him and how he was brought up? What does it say about his relationship with Eddie, who he has been smitten by since the man walked into the station? Is he attracted to Tommy or is he using Tommy's friendship with Eddie as a stepping stone to admitting who he really is in love with? There is much to explore and 9-1-1's showrunner Tim Minear promised to explore it all in due time.

Catch Buck and Tommy's first date on an all-new 9-1-1 this Thursday at 8 PM on ABC. Stream past episodes on Hulu. Watch the promo below.

