A few bad things can happen on someone's wedding day, and losing the groom must be high on that list. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney's (Kenneth Choi) big day runs into this problem in 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 6 as a promo teases a wild bachelor party that went too far, and no one knows where the groom is. A lot hinges on this wedding going well. For starters, Maddie and Chim will finally declare their love to one another in front of their family and friends, and they deserve it, given the love journey they've been on. It will also allow Buck (Oliver Stark) to introduce his new beau, Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr), to the world. But none of that happens if the groom goes missing.

The video begins with a wasted Buck regaining consciousness on a messy floor. As the camera pans out, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) becomes visible as he emerges from what seems like a bathtub. The room is trashed, evidence of the preceding wild night. They go to check on Chimney, but he's nowhere to be found, and his wedding suit remains untouched. "That's not good," Buck states the obvious. Upon learning that Chimney is missing, Maddie is beside herself and decides to help in the search. Everyone from Bobby (Peter Krause) and Hen (Aisha Hinds) to Athena (Angela Bassett) and Josh (Brian Safi) jumps into action to find the missing groom.

The video shows the shenanigans of the prior evening as Buck and Eddie rave their hearts out during a wild bachelor party full of liquor and dancing. It's no surprise they have no recollection of the prior night. Finally, we glimpse Chimney in an unidentified location as he crawls on the floor, hoping to make it to his wedding. An unidentified party stands behind him. Is Chimney in danger or lost?

The Madney Wedding Is Supposed To Be a Lowkey Affair.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, 9-1-1's showrunner Tim Minear said he wasn't planning a grand wedding for Maddie and Chimney as he did for T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

“Kenny and Jennifer just have amazing chemistry together, made for a rom-com. But they are both incredible dramatic actors as well. And finding an interesting way into their wedding has been a lot of fun because I had just come off [spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star] where I had done the big wedding between TK and Carlos. I didn't want to do that again. So I think I came up with something different, and I think it's going to be incredible.”

Where's Chimney? Find out when 9-1-1 returns from the mid-season break on Thursday, May 2. Catch up on Hulu in the U.S.

