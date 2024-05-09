The Big Picture Malcolm Jamal Warner makes his 9-1-1 debut in Season 7, Episode 7 as a doctor in a burn unit with ties to Bobby.

Maddie opens up about her past abusive marriage while dealing with a kidnapping emergency.

The episode also focuses on Hen and Karen's storyline and Eddie's introspection.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner will make his 9-1-1 debut in Season 7, Episode 7. Warner was added to the cast for a four-episode arc that begins in this episode, where he plays a doctor in a burn unit. A new sneak peek into the episode courtesy of TV Line introduces the character through Maddie when she visits someone in the hospital and meets the soft-spoken doctor who has close ties to Bobby and a special connection to the burn unit at the hospital.

The video begins with Maddie discussing someone she feels responsible for not helping soon enough. In the episode's promo, the 118 arrives to find the car turned upside down, engulfed in flames. Anyone who was in it must have sustained serious burns. Dr. Amir detects Maddie's self-blame and tries to calm her, saying, "The only person responsible is the driver. The rest of us are just cleaning up his mess." Their conversation goes deeper into the victim's history, and it becomes clear that the driver was someone close to her, probably the husband. Dr. Amir, who had been looking in another direction, turns around, and one can see a huge burn scar on his face. He assures Maddie that everything will be fine with the victim, and Maddie detects traces of lived experience in his voice.

Maddie feels free to open up about her past marriage. "My husband tried to kill me," she says. This emergency hits harder for Maddie because she experienced domestic violence at the hands of her ex-husband, Doug. She had been stuck in an abusive marriage, and when she ran away to Los Angeles, he followed and kidnapped her. Maddie and Amir introduce themselves, and the conversation pivots to Maddie's career change from nurse to dispatcher. Since this case is personal to Maddie, she feels it's her responsibility to check on the woman so she and Amir will likely cross paths again. There is also a mysterious connection between Amir and Bobby.

The episode will focus on several characters. Apart from Maddie and Amir's storyline, the show will check in on Hen and Karen and the latest addition to the family, Mara. HenRen tries to learn more about her past so that they may understand her better. Elsewhere, Eddie does some introspection about some feelings he held for someone in the past.

9-1-1 Season 7 stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Aisha Hinds as Karen Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Oliver Stark as Evan Buckley, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Kenneth Choi as Howard Han. Recurring guest stars include Lou Ferrigno Jr as Tommy Kinnard, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, Declan Pratt as Denny Wilson, Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi Panikkar, Askyler Bell as Mara, Edy Ganem as Marisol, and Debra Christofferson.

Watch the episode tonight at 8 PM on ABC and watch the sneak peek above. Catch up on Hulu in the U.S.

