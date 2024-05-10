The Big Picture Bobby's painful past comes back to haunt him when Dr. Amir reveals a connection to a tragic fire incident from ten years ago.

Dr. Amir's anger and thirst for vengeance towards Bobby are evident, as he confronts him during an AA meeting with a knife.

The upcoming episode of 9-1-1, "Step Nine," will delve deeper into Bobby's past mistakes and how he will navigate making amends.

Something unusual is happening at The 118. Everyone can't seem to escape things they have tried to outrun for a long time, whether it's Maddie and her ex-husband or Eddie with his ex-wife. The curse of painful pasts has fully descended on the characters, and a promo for 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 8, "Step Nine," teases the same for Bobby when someone from his past comes with a vengeance. Dr Amir was introduced in Episode 7, and when Malcolm-Jamal Warner was cast in the role, a connection to Bobby was teased. We didn't know the complete scope of this connection until this promo.

Noticeably, Dr. Amir had a huge scar on his face from a serious burn. The moment he saw Bobby in the hospital, he immediately recognized him, and when it came to Bobby and fire, there was a lot of history there. Not only is he a firefighter, but he's also a survivor of the fire that killed his family. Bobby has gone through a lot while trying to make up for his past mistakes, something that nearly drowned him. He has been doing well the last few years, but the thing about the past is that it comes up at the least opportune time.

'9-1-1' Revisits Bobby's Painful Past

The promo revisits this part of Bobby's (Peter Krause) past when Dr. Amir reveals how he sustained the burn scars on his face. The video begins with Dr. Amir addressing a crowd at what seems to be an AA meeting. Bobby goes to these meetings occasionally, but it is unclear if Dr. Amir is also an alcoholic or if he followed Bobby there. "Ten years ago, an apartment fire almost took my life," Dr. Amir begins as the camera focuses on Bobby's face. "I'm constantly reminded of what I lost," he continues as Bobby begins to connect the dots. The promo hints that he lost a loved one in the apartment fire caused by Bobby.

The clip cuts to Bobby talking to Athena about Dr. Amir and his goal. It shifts back to the meeting as Dr Amir says, "Just when you think you have everything under control, the anger rages up until it consumes you like a fire." The look on his face shows he knows what he's talking about, because he is furious. During his interaction with Maddie, it was clear that even though he was soft-spoken, he carried some anger. He immediately blamed the vehicle's driver and passed judgment on the spot. He has his own moral compass, and the anger simmering inside him guides his actions. The proof is in the pudding when he pulls a knife at Bobby and positions it on Bobby's neck. The ninth step in AA calls to make direct amends to people you've wronged, but what if some people don't really care?

Watch Bobby's fate when "Step Nine" airs on ABC next Thursday at 8 PM. You can also catch up on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU