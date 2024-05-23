The Big Picture Eddie is obsessed with Kim because she looks like his late wife, Shannon.

In the new 9-1-1 sneak peek, Kim explains her familiarity to Eddie.

Episode 9 also includes Bobby's struggles with receiving a Medal of Valor.

From the moment Eddie (Ryan Guzman) saw Kim, he knew there was something about her. The obvious reason is that she looks exactly like his late wife, Shannon. 9-1-1 enlisted Devin Kelley to play both characters, which explains the striking resemblance. While Eddie is subconsciously aware of why he's obsessed with her, Kim has no idea why he keeps staring when he thinks she's unaware. She might not know the real reason, but Kim explains why she looks familiar to Eddie in a new sneak peek into 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 9, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

The video begins with them hanging out on a lake in a boat. While he paddles, Eddie can't help but stare at Kim as she soaks in the sun with her eyes closed. Even with her eyes closed, Kim can feel Eddie's eyes on her. "Have you figured it out yet?" she asks. "Figured what out?" Eddie quizzes back. "Why do I seem so familiar to you?" She responds. Eddie knows why well but feigns ignorance, saying, "I don't know what you mean."

Why Kim Seems Familiar to Eddie, According To Herself

Kim softly calls out Eddie for his behavior and explains why she thinks she's familiar in Eddie's eyes. "I was on a TV show called Failed System," she begins. ". . . series regular. Big network TV show about a team of lawyers who fight to get the wrongly accused out of prison." Kim continues explaining to a very keen Eddie. He acts impressed with her achievement, but there's more. "That show lasted exactly 13 episodes ... well, 7. That's all they aired. Then we got canceled. But once in a while, someone gets that look you have. Like they know me from someplace," Kim reveals. An actor in LA whose show got canceled? Every actor's story. There's no indication from Eddie that he has watched the show. He likes gaming more than TV. "Well, maybe that's it then. Or maybe I just like looking at you," he says as a matter of fact.

In the upcoming episode, the 118 and Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) are given a Medal of Valor for their work during the cruise ship disaster, but Bobby (Peter Krause) feels he doesn't deserve it. The episode will revisit Bobby's feelings following the emergence of one survivor from the apartment fire that killed his family. Hen and Karen deal with an unforeseen development in their fostering journey elsewhere.

