The 118 must contend with the ghosts of their past in 9-1-1 Season 7 — whether it's Bobby with the apartment fire, Eddie with his late wife, or Buck with his latent feelings. So far, Hen has evaded the past, but a new sneak peek into Episode 9 courtesy of The Root teases a cold reminder of a recent error. A mistake she committed as interim captain threatens to ruin her family when she runs into someone unexpectedly.

While Bobby and Athena were on honeymoon at the beginning of the season, Hen was the highest-ranking member of 118 and took over Bobby's duties. In Episode 2, the 118 responded to a grisly road accident caused by someone who appeared to be drunk. When Hen arrived on the scene, she ignored the guy's symptoms because he was being belligerent and he later died. That guy was Kyle Ortiz (Ricky Martinez), the son of a councilwoman. Hen meets Olivia Ortiz, a no-nonsense public official who makes it clear in no certain terms that she plans on avenging her son's death however she can.

The video begins in the middle of an award ceremony held to honor the 118 for their bravery during the cruise ship emergency. A woman approaches Hen and Karen and congratulates Hen before introducing herself. Veronica Falcón (The Queen of the South) guest stars as Councilwoman Olivia Ortiz, and the moment Hen connects the dots, she offers her sympathies. "You must be proud of your hero wife," she tells Karen. "I am," Karen affirms. "Sadly, her heroics did not extend to my son," Olivia says.

Mara's Adoption Is in Danger on '9-1-1'

Denny and Mara run up to their parents and save Hen from having to respond to that stinging indictment about Olivia's son's death. Hen introduces the children, to which Olivia responds, "I was told you only had a son," revealing that she had been looking into Hen. "Mara is about to become my new sister," Denny says excitedly. "They're adopting me," Mara says matching Denny's enthusiasm. "Children are such a blessing. Enjoy your moment," Olivia says, before leaving a dumbfounded Hen and Karen.

The councilwoman has a lot of influence and if she's anything like her son, she knows how to cause trouble. She blames Hen for her son's death, and witnessing the joy of the Wilson family, she threatens to end it before they can enjoy it fully. In tonight's episode, Bobby's fallout from meeting someone from the apartment fire continues as he deals with feelings of worthlessness. Elsewhere, Eddie falls deeper for his late wife's doppelgänger, Kim, as they spend more time together.

