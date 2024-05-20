The Big Picture Bobby struggles with survivor's guilt, leading to a downward spiral in his mental health on 9-1-1 Season 7.

The firehouse receives the Medal of Valor for their cruise ship rescue, but Bobby feels unworthy. Meanwhile, Hen and Karen face challenges in their adoption journey.

Eddie's emotional affair deepens, putting strain on his relationships.

It seemed like Bobby was doing well and was on the cusp of healing from the scars of losing his family all those years ago. But with Dr. Amir's appearance, that goal got much further out of reach. In 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 8, he came face to face with the effects of his actions, and his mental health has not been the same. The promo for Episode 9, "Ashes, Ashes," teases a continuation of the same as the firehouse is honored with a medal, but Bobby doesn't feel like he deserves it. The episode's logline (below) also teases more trouble for Hen and Karen on their adoption journey while Eddie dives deeper into his emotions.

Read the official synopsis for "Ashes, Ashes":

"The 118 and Tommy are presented with the Medal of Valor for their work on the cruise ship rescue. Meanwhile, Hen and Karen encounter an unforeseen hurdle in their foster care journey while Eddie’s emotional affair develops further."

The promo begins with the firehouse members attending an event with LA fire brass to honor them for their courage during the cruise ship emergency. Everyone is dressed in their firefighter uniforms and is all smiles as their superiors show them praise. However, Bobby looks visibly uncomfortable and fidgets restlessly. He reveals the source of his discomfort to a perplexed Athena when he says, "Everybody thinks we're heroes." "You are," Athena tries to convince him, even though he doesn't believe her.

Bobby's Mental Health Takes a Downward Spiral in '9-1-1'



It turns out that Bobby has fallen back into the trauma of the apartment fire from Season 1 and thinks he shouldn't be alive. Flashbacks of that day keep replaying in his mind, with him going through everything he did to cause it. He falls asleep on the couch at home, and when he wakes up, there's a fire inside the house. Athena reaches out to their friends and coworkers to alert them that something is wrong with Bobby. "I think my husband is in danger," she says to them, but it's unclear if the danger is internal or external.

The episode will also check in on the Wilson family and how Mara is fitting in. Even though they've had several wins and breakthroughs, they're not out of the woods just yet. An unforeseen problem develops that they must deal with. Elsewhere, Eddie goes deeper into the relationship with his ex-wife's doppelgänger, lying to everyone he cares about, including his current girlfriend.

See how everything plays out when 9-1-1 airs on Thursday at 8 PM on ABC and watch the new teaser below.

