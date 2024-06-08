The seventh season of 9-1-1 marked the show's move to ABC, and it saw a great deal of action in just ten episodes. There was a cruise ship disaster, an awful bout of encephalitis for Chimney Han (Kenneth Choi), and a fire that burned down Athena Grant-Nash's (Angela Bassett) and Bobby Nash's (Peter Krause) home. Additionally, the season saw a crossover with The Bachelor, as well as the introduction of some very significant characters and plot lines.

Because the show had less than half its normal number of episodes for Season 7, each episode was jam-packed with plot in order to fit everything in. Sometimes this had a lot of success, and other times it did not. While the season was solid, the episodes had varying degrees of quality. This is every episode of 9-1-1 Season 7, ranked.

10 "All Fall Down"

Season 7, Episode 10

Image via ABC

After what was mostly a really great season, 9-1-1 sadly failed to stick the landing with its letdown of a season finale, "All Fall Down." With Bobby in a coma after his and Athena's house burned down, Athena worked to get to the bottom of what happened. Additionally, Christopher Diaz (Gavin McHugh) chose to stay with his grandparents for a while, while Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney chose to foster Mara. Worst of all, Captain Gerrard randomly became the captain of the 118 again.

9-1-1 is no stranger to tragedy and heartbreak, but when the show is at its best, these plot lines make sense in spite of making viewers cry. However, this episode seemed to just torture the main characters for shock value, even though none of it actually made any sense. In particular, Christopher leaving Eddie, Mara not getting to return home to her moms, Athena threatening Amir, and Captain Gerrard coming back all felt very strange and out of place for what the season had been building up to before then.

9 "Rock the Boat"

Season 7, Episode 2

Image via ABC

9-1-1 has started every season off with a huge disaster, some better than others. Season 7's big emergency was a sinking cruise ship that Bobby and Athena were on for a belated honeymoon. Episode 2, "Rock the Boat," was the second and weakest of the three cruise ship episodes. It saw Bobby and Athena slowly gain more details about what was going on before nearly dying together.

The highlight of the episode was definitely the extremely romantic scene between Bobby and Athena at the end, with the two of them exchanging speeches about how much they loved each other. Beyond that, though, it was just not one of the better episodes of the season. It stretched out the cruise ship plot line more than was needed, and it showed Hen Wilson (Aisha Hinds) being put in an impossible work situation that would later have dire consequences.

8 "Ghost of a Second Chance"

Season 7, Episode 7

Image via ABC

Perhaps the most baffling choice that 9-1-1 made in Season 7 was to introduce Kim, the dopplegänger of Eddie Diaz's (Ryan Guzman) late wife, Shannon. The show has been known to push the limits of believability in the name of drama before, but this plot line really crossed the line into soap opera territory. Season 7, Episode 7, "Ghost of a Second Chance" showed Eddie dealing with his grief, but it also pushed at reality just a little too much.

The call of the episode was very intense, and it brought up a lot of memories for Maddie in relation to her past. That was very powerful and well done, as was the reunion of Mara with her little brother. The Eddie plot line really hurt the episode, though, keeping it from really being grounded in reality.

7 "Capsized"

Season 7, Episode 3

Image via ABC

The cruise ship disaster came to an end thanks to Hen, who sensed that something was wrong and came to save Bobby and Athena. The final episode of the emergency, Season 7, Episode 3, "Capsized," was jam-packed, with some making it out alive and others dying on the ship. It was really great to see the 118 show up via helicopter to save Bobby, Athena, and the other survivors. The rest of the episode had strong action elements, but it was still very separate from the show as a whole.

The cruise ship sinking was definitely a great disaster, and it was an important arc for Bobby and Athena's marriage. However, it was a very long story arc that took away from a lot of the core parts of 9-1-1, like the 118's found family and the typical emergency calls. The episode wrapped up the cruise ship story line fairly well, but it was not as great as many of the season's later episodes.

6 "You Don't Know Me"

Season 7, Episode 5

Image via ABC

Season 7, Episode 5, "You Don't Know Me" was a great episode for character development, although it was less action-packed than many of the other episodes this season. There was that painfully uncomfortable sort of double date, which later led to a beautiful and touching scene where Buck came out to Eddie as bisexual. There was also the introduction of Mara and an absolutely hilarious Eddie plot line.

With the exception of Buddie, 9-1-1 really did not seem to take Eddie's romantic relationships seriously this season. His relationship with Marisol went on for far too long. Hilariously, Eddie found out that Marisol used to be a nun, which caused him to spiral into asking her to move in with him. The Mara plot was very lovely, with her joining the Wilson family, as was Buck (Oliver Stark) taking major steps by coming out to Maddie and Eddie.

5 "Ashes, Ashes"

Season 7, Episode 9

Image via ABC

Season 7, Episode 9, "Ashes, Ashes" was one of 9-1-1's classic nail-biter drama episodes. It handled Bobby's story line very well, with his guilt resurfacing after his interactions with Amir, leading him to do his version of goodbyes with everyone at the 118 and to secretly quit his job. It was also great with the continuity of bringing back events from past episodes, such as the records of Hen's past calls and the accident that killed Evelyn, as well as Bobby's book of names and the roof scene in "Dosed."

The episode had an extremely weird moment of Kim dressing like Shannon, which led to a sincere and heartbreaking moment where Eddie finally let out his complicated anger and grief. There was also that awful but inevitable moment of Christopher and Marisol walking in on them. The worst part of the episode was the congresswoman taking Mara away from Hen and Karen, which felt like a genuinely infuriating story choice made primarily for shock value.

4 "There Goes the Groom"

Season 7, Episode 6

Close

After everything that they had been through together, fans were naturally looking forward to seeing Maddie and Chimney get married. Sadly, the couple could not catch a break, as Chimney got encephalitis, temporarily lost his memory, and went missing on his wedding day. This was a classic 9-1-1 emergency, as Maddie and the others all searched for Chimney. Meanwhile, Chimney was haunted by ghosts.

Although the wedding sadly did not get much of a moment, this episode was really great in how it explored Chimney's internal life, mainly over his residual fears of Doug and his grief over Kevin. The presence of Kevin's ghost and how he helped Chimney in his mind were absolutely beautiful, as was Maddie and Chimney's hospital wedding. Additionally, Buck and Eddie's bachelor party adventures were hilarious.

3 "Step 9"

Season 7, Episode 8

Image via ABC

In many ways, Season 7, Episode 8, "Step 9" was the third "Bobby Begins" episode. Most of Bobby's tragic backstory before this point was focused on his adulthood and the apartment complex fire. This episode, however, showed flashbacks to Bobby's childhood, interspersed with scenes from his present plot line with Amir. As Bobby followed Amir in order to make amends with him, they got caught in a dangerous situation. Meanwhile, Bobby's plot line in the past showed the events that led to his dad's death when he was young.

The highlight of this episode was definitely the flashbacks. Seven seasons into a show, it is difficult to introduce new pieces of backstory. And yet, 9-1-1 did this very well, showing Bobby's childhood in a way that made sense for his character, all starting with the loss of his dad, for which he blamed himself. In the present story line, Amir and Bobby's scenes and conversations together were amazing, as were Peter Krause and Malcolm-Jamal Warner's acting. The cartel story line felt very out of left field, though, and did not really fit the rest of the show.

2 "Abandon Ships"

Season 7, Episode 1

Image via ABC

There was a lot of weight riding on the first episode of the season on a new network, and Season 7, Episode 1, "Abandon Ships" was a phenomenal start to the season. It was extremely funny, with witty quips in Athena's therapy session with Frank, her childhood fear of The Poseidon Adventure, and her avoidance of being alone with Bobby because she was afraid they had nothing to talk about. This was a great episode that examined Bobby and Athena's anxieties about their marriage, before the stakes got heightened with the cruise ship disaster.

Additionally, this episode had a beautiful exploration of Christopher's grief over Shannon, as well his residual fears of abandonment due to her previous abandonment of him. There was also a sweet plot between Chimney and Maddie as they talked about what they wanted their life to look like. Buck talking to Christopher was really emotional, as was Eddie watching the two of them together, and then Chris reading Shannon's letter.

1 "Buck, Bothered and Bewildered"

Season 7, Episode 4

Close

The 100th episode of 9-1-1 was a true love letter to fans in a number of ways, primarily because the show finally allowed Buck to realize that he was bisexual. The show had been hinting at Buck's bisexuality from the beginning of his story arc, and the payoff was incredible, rewarding, and cathartic. The lead-up was a very fun episode, with Buck's jealousy over Eddie and Tommy's friendship, and funny scenes like Buck trying to get Eddie's attention in the gym, as well as Buck injuring Eddie on the basketball court.

The episode also had the return of Harry Grant, a devastating call where a woman accidentally killed her own son, and a crossover with The Bachelor. Of course, the highlight was definitely Buck's story line. Buck has always been a character who is a little bit lost, and who throws himself into helping and fixing others. It was beautiful to see his moment of realization, and the relief that Buck felt once he figured out this piece of the puzzle. Additionally, Oliver Stark's acting in this episode was truly phenomenal, in particular with his facial expressions in that final scene.

NEXT: ‘9-1-1’ Season 7’s Finale Twist Is a Big Shakeup for the Show