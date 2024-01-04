The Big Picture Fans can look forward to the upcoming seventh season of 9-1-1, as filming has started and the show will premiere on March 14.

The switch from Fox to ABC does not affect the spinoff series, 9-1-1: Lone Star, which will still premiere on Fox.

The show follows the lives of first responders in Los Angeles and has an impressive cast including Jennifer Love Hewitt and Angela Bassett.

Fans will be able to dial back into 9-1-1 soon, as the drama has begun filming for its upcoming seventh season. Jennifer Love Hewitt, one of the drama's stars, took to her social media to unveil some behind-the-scenes shots with filming beginning. 9-1-1 has switched to ABC following a cancellation last year from Fox, with season seven set to premiere on March 14.

9-1-1 ended with its sixth season last May on Fox, with the switch to ABC announced swiftly thereafter. The procedural drama should fit right in with ABC's lineup of similar shows, from Station 19 and The Rookie to The Good Doctor. If Love Hewitt's images are any indication, fans will still be receiving the same characters they've come to know and love. The captions on both of Love Hewitt's images certainly indicate so, especially given her note of "Same Maddie. New network."

'9-1-1' Joins an Impressive Lineup at ABC

9-1-1 will be joining ABC's popular Thursday slate this coming spring. The 8 PM slot will be occupied by 9-1-1, which will then be followed by Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 at 9 PM and 10 PM, respectively. Both shows have been mainstays on the Disney network in recent years (and even longer, in the case of Grey's), so 9-1-1 is undoubtedly in solid company.

Interestingly enough, the adjustment to ABC from Fox did not affect 9-1-1's spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star. That series, which stars Rob Lowe as a relocated firefighter to Texas from New York, was renewed for a fifth season last May to still premiere on Fox. Both shows hail from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, the same trio of creatives behind FX's popular American Horror Story.

What is '9-1-1' About?

9-1-1 "follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders: police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers." The drama often focuses on how the various characters are able to navigate their personal lives amidst the stress and daily struggles of their careers. As the title of 9-1-1 would suggest, the series often follows a major tragic event, from a roller coaster accident to traffic collisions and tsunamis.

Who Else Stars in '9-1-1'?

Aside from Love Hewitt, 9-1-1 also stars Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Peter Krause (Parenthood), Oliver Stark (Into the Badlands), Aisha Hinds (True Blood), Kenneth Choi (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), and Ryan Guzman (Step Up). Fans may recall Connie Britton's character of Abby from the first season, of which Love Hewitt's Maddie replaced her character in season two.

You can currently stream all episodes of 9-1-1 on Hulu. Be sure to check out the new season when it premieres on ABC on March 14.