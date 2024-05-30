This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Eddie's mistake with a doppelgänger of his deceased girlfriend puts him in a tough spot with his son, Christopher.

In a new sneak peek, Eddie asks Buck to help explain the situation to Christopher, who is struggling with the loss of his mother.

The upcoming finale of 9-1-1 Season 7 will explore Christopher's reaction to his father's betrayal, with his grandparents also appearing.

Some mistakes are hard to come back from. Following being caught red-handed in a bizarre position by his son, Eddie knows very well that he made a huge mistake. How do you explain to your teen son that you have been cheating on your girlfriend with someone who looks like his dead mother? You can't. Eddie knows this, and a sneak peek of 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 10, "All Fall Down," courtesy of TV Fanatic, shows Eddie's solution. Eddie and Buck have always been close, but Buck and Christopher are arguably even closer. Eddie is the last person Christopher wants to see right now, so Eddie enlists Buck's help in trying to talk to him.

The sneak peek begins with Eddie explaining the situation to Buck. While Buck is aware of the doppelgänger situation, he doesn't know to what extent the matter has escalated. He becomes progressively shocked when Eddie explains how Christopher and Marisol found him and Kim. "Buck, she didn't just look like Shannon; she was Shannon. Even saying it out loud, it's something hard for me to explain. She was trying to be kind. And then Marisol walked in with Christopher. And at first, he thought his mom had come back! I guess I did too," Eddie says.

Christopher Reacts to His Dad's Betrayal in '9-1-1' Season 7

He reveals that Christopher had locked himself in his room, and what he needed from Buck was "what you always do. Just talk to him." Buck is visibly flabbergasted and, in a matter-of-fact voice, says, "I don't know how to explain this." As a first responder, it's never a good sign when someone is not answering the door. Now, when that someone is your teenage son, it is understandable why Eddie is so distraught. "I don't want to break the door. I want him to open it," Eddie reveals what he needs from Buck.

The early episodes of 9-1-1 Season 7 found Christopher struggling with some personal issues, including missing his mom. Eddie called Buck to talk to him and while Buck did succeed that time, this is something different. Christopher is generally a happy kid, but losing his mother has always been a sore spot. Even Buck, with all his charm and care, might not be able to get through to him. The episode's images teased a surprising direction for the story as his grandparents arrived from Texas. Is he leaving with them, or are they there to smooth things over between father and son?

Find out when the episode airs tonight at 8 PM on Fox. Watch the new sneak peek below.

