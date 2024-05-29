The Big Picture The 9-1-1 Season 7 finale promises high-stakes drama as Bobby's life hangs in the balance after a house fire. See new images from the episode below.

Eddie's family secret creates shock and fallout, leading to potential changes for him in the season finale.

Hen faces a fierce custody battle while finding moments of happiness amidst the chaos in the upcoming episode.

9-1-1 is no stranger to pain and loss — it's the show's whole premise. But when the main characters' lives are on the line, it feels deeply meta. The promo for 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 10, "All For Down," teased the worst as Bobby's life is on the line following the house fire. New images of the upcoming episode tease a continuation of the sadness that dominated the teaser as the 118 waits with bated breath for Bobby's fate while other hanging arcs take a different direction. The finale will not leave anything unaddressed, from Hen and Karen's family issues to Eddie and Christopher's shocker.

The images tease an escalation of Bobby's situation as the rest of the team waits to see if he pulls through. The circumstances behind the fire were peculiar, and Athena will investigate to see if there was any foul play. She appears with Dr. Amir again, begging the question about his innocence. The show has made a point of making him seem like he holds a grudge against Bobby, and one may think he is the prime suspect. Elsewhere in the hospital, LA Fire Brass is involved with the situation when Chief Simpson shows up bearing some information. It's unclear what he's communicating to the team — it might be some update on Bobby's case or the firehouse.

Eddie Deals With the Fallout From His Secret in the '9-1-1' Season 7 Finale