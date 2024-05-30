The Big Picture Athena expresses love and regret to Bobby in 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 10, "All Fall Down," promising to seek justice against Dr. Amir.

Sometimes, people take a lot of things for granted. Even in places where they shouldn't, one cannot help but fall into a pattern and forget that some things are not guaranteed. Bobby and Athena try to remind each other that they appreciate the other person. When tragedy strikes, however, everything comes into focus. That's what happens to Athena in 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 10, "All Fall Down." A sneak peek into the episode courtesy of Entertainment Weekly finds Athena deep into introspection as she confesses several things to an unconscious Bobby and makes promises she intends to keep.

Following the fire and their house, Bobby is admitted to the hospital, and when the video begins, Athena has left her hospital room and sits by his bed. "I'm here, baby. I hope you know that. I love you, Bobby Nash," Athena admits as she rubs his arm. "And I'm sorry," she continues. "I invited that man into our home, not thinking what that might do to him or what he might do to you," Athena confesses, revealing that she suspects Dr Amir of having started the fire. Athena is experiencing a mix of emotions and soon, her regret turns to anger. "The only thing holding me upright right now is rage. So I promise you this: I'm gonna be the one to get him," she says. The look on her face says that she means business, and when Athena sets her sights on something or someone, there's no stopping her.

Eddie Hurts Christopher

Image via ABC

Apart from Bobby's uncertain future, the episode will also deal with the future of the Diaz family in the wake of Christopher finding out his dad's secret. Images from the episode teased a surprising outcome as Christopher's grandparents arrive from Texas. Ryan Guzman teased to TV Insider a new direction for Eddie without people he's used to leaning on, saying that "Season 8 is going to be almost like a refresh button for Eddie, starting into this new lifestyle of his and how to navigate uncharted waters. I think what I hope for Eddie is a greater sense of depth and an opportunity to finally let go of his past so that a new future can enter." ABC has renewed 9-1-1 for Season 8, so fans will see how Eddie navigates this new territory.

Catch the Season 7 finale of 9-1-1 tonight at 8 PM on ABC. All seasons are available to stream on Hulu in the US.

