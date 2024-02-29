The Big Picture 9-1-1 's Season 7 premiere brings Bathena honeymoon joy and emergency drama to keep fans entertained.

The new images show the 118 team tackling a bomb under a plane with Eddie using his military skills to save the day.

Buck connects with Christopher, setting up a personal storyline alongside the intense emergencies.

9-1-1 Season 7 is only two weeks away. With the premiere date fast approaching, ABC has released some new images that reveal more about what to expect in the first episode than the sneak peeks or trailer have. They show the Bathena honeymoon (the happy parts of it), the emergency inside the airplane, and the Buckley-Diaz family dynamic. At the call center, it's business as usual for Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), Josh (Bryan Safi) and their supervisor, Sue (Debra Christofferson).

Promo materials for the season so far have focused heavily on the sinking ship emergency, and we haven't caught a glimpse of how Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena's (Angela Bassett) honeymoon fares before the unfortunate event. These images, however, present another side bound to make Bathena fans happy. It is encouraging to see that their special vacation is not overshadowed by an emergency and that they actually have fun on the ship. Athena and Bobby are all smiles as they relax away from the pressures of their day-to-day life. The days on the ship are marked by relaxation on deck and by the pool and the nights are a moment to dance slowly to live music. Bobby rocks a great suit and Athena a yellow dress, and they join other couples as they dance the nights away. We love to see them happy because the episodes will not be half as entertaining if they spend the whole time fighting for their lives.

'9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 1 Will Have More Emergencies

With Bobby and Athena away, that doesn't mean that emergencies in L.A. will stop. Far from it. The 118 responds to another one where several people have been injured, and a man is trapped under a bomb! The images do a great job of showing the harrowing experience that we had only caught a glimpse of from the outside. They take us in on the action as the 118 offers medical assistance to the less injured while the rest of the team tries to free a man trapped under the bomb. It is a delicate affair that requires careful handling, otherwise everything that can go wrong will go wrong. The plane is a U.S. Airforce plane which carries various explosives of different natures, including sensitive missiles. Lucky for everyone, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) has military experience, so he tries to disarm the missile and free the man without killing them all.

On the personal front, we see a development on the side of the unorthodox Buckley-Diaz family as Buck (Oliver Stark) shares a moment with Christopher (Gavin McHugh) in Christopher's bedroom. With Christopher entering his teenage years, which are usually rocky for many, he will need guidance and there's no one he trusts more than Buck. He and Buck have an easy relationship that allows Christopher to be open with Buck more than he is with his dad.

9-1-1 Season 7 premieres on March 14 at 8 P. M ET on ABC. Watch seasons 1 to 6 on Hulu, and check out more images below: