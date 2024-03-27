The Big Picture Bobby & Athena's cruise ship ordeal in 9-1-1 strengthens their relationship, while the episodes were a demanding shoot.

Peter Krause faces challenging stunts navigating an upside-down casino in the cruise ship disaster.

Krause also remembers his toughest shoot and reveals which person on the cast he wants to share a scene with.

It's been a crazy couple of weeks since 9-1-1 returned to our lives, and true to form, the firefighter procedural drama series did not hold back for Season 7. The show kicks off with a bang as Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena's (Angela Bassett) honeymoon cruise takes a turn for the worse when a group of pirates attacks the cruise ship. Then, with a looming Category 5 hurricane about to hit the ship, not only do the ship's passengers have to depend on our favorite first responders, but Bobby and Athena will have to depend on each other.

We spoke with Peter Krause about the cruise ship episodes, and he teased a little bit about his stunt work. We last saw Bobby and Athena flipped upside-down on the cruise ship, and Krause described a particularly challenging stunt he had to perform to help one of the passengers who had been shot. Krause also emphasized that Bobby and Athena would be stronger after the disaster. As we saw in Episode 1 "Abandon Ships," the two of them are not having the best honeymoon, even before the pirates arrive.

Krause also talked about the eventual reunion with the Firehouse Five, hinting at a new call that seems to put the team in an unusual position. He talked a little bit about the switch in networks from Fox to ABC. Season 7 is officially the first season 9-1-1 is part of ABC after moving over from Fox. Finally, he reminisced on the most memorable disaster he's filmed on the show and told us which cast member he wanted a scene with that he's never gotten one with. Read the full interview below.

Athena and Bobby Will Be Stronger Than Ever After the Cruise Disaster

Image via ABC

COLLIDER: I just wanted to talk a little bit about that cruise storyline. How was it filming those three episodes, and also were there any moments that you were surprised by?

PETER KRAUSE: Ah, well, I've been working with Tim Minear for a while now. So, even though I am surprised, it's not surprising if that makes any sense. But the filming of the episodes has been a blast; it's been very difficult, some wonderful stunts. It's been a dream for me to get to work this much with Angela [Bassett]. This is the longest extended storyline we've had together, and the whole thing really plays like an action romantic-comedy and disaster film, I guess. All the above.

I'm really looking forward to that storyline and seeing what comes from that, because I'm interested in hearing your opinion about Bobby's relationship with Athena. That's one of my favorite relationships on this show. I was a little worried in that first episode, but I know we'll make it through this stronger. I'm interested to hear your take on their relationship and the direction that's going.

KRAUSE: By the end of the three episodes, Athena and Bobby are closer than ever. It was a real joy to get to do the romantic-comedy aspects and, obviously, the action stuff is a lot of fun, too. It's a very, very demanding shoot for both Angela and I. But some highlights were being caught in the bilge room together with the water rising. And certainly being trapped inside the upside-down casino on the ship.

Upcoming Episodes Feature Bobby Traversing Through an Upside-Down Casino in the Cruise Ship

Close

Was there a lot of a lot of physical action? Were you doing things that you hadn't done before? Obviously, this is a very physical show, but was there a new challenge when filming these specific episodes?

KRAUSE: It was pretty challenging doing some of the stunt work, in the harness, in the upside-down world. I had to travel from an upside-down poker table to an upside-down roulette table to rescue an individual who is strapped to the roulette table who had been shot. And then the water work, you know, you're wet, but this particular water work, we had warmer water than we did in the first season when we did the plane crash, which was nice. It was a little more comfortable.

The Firehouse Five Will Reunite on a Very Unusual Call

Image via ABC

It really sounds like they put you through the wringer for this. Switching gears, I love the relationship that Bobby has with the 118, especially with characters like Buck, who I think he's like a mentor to. And Hen, because they have that relationship of both being captains. Can you talk a little bit about if any of those relationships develop?

KRAUSE: We really have been so focused on the first three episodes and my workload demands have been so great, I am not in the next episodes as much. But I was very happy when the firehouse five all got to get together and deal with a very interesting situation where a woman is, well, she's a jumper on the top of a building, but she's holding somebody hostage, which it's a very unusual set of circumstances, which I can't talk about. But that was our first time all five of us back together again.

Is There Anything in Bobby's Past To Explore?

Image via FOX

Are there any storylines that you want to explore? Obviously, we've looked a lot into his past with his addiction storyline. But I feel like there's so much unmined territory. Is there something that you've always wanted to know about or dig deeper into?

KRAUSE: Well, he has such a tragic past, of course, I think that, you know, largely, Bobby Nash's storyline in the show has been about moving forward, and the healing aspects of being embraced by his firehouse family, and obviously, his family at home, and Athena. So, I don't know that we're going to look back on Bobby's path. I think it's something that he's tried hard to let go of and move on from, but we'll see. Who knows, maybe Tim will come up with something that I'm unaware of.

'9-1-1' Does a Little Bit of Everything and Is Getting Bigger and Better with the Move to ABC

Your browser does not support the video tag.

When I watch 9-1-1, I think it really stands out from some of the other procedural television shows. Do you have an opinion on why you think 9-1-1 is such a standout from some of the other television that we watch?

KRAUSE: I think our storytelling canvas is just so broad. And, you know, nobody else is making these disaster movies. You know, we've done an earthquake, tidal wave. Now we're doing this homage to The Poseidon Adventure. And I think that, you know, it's the mixture of comedy and drama. And again, we do romance. We do thriller, we do action, we do horror. And I think that we have a lot more space to cover. But the disaster movies that we kicked each season off with, I think that that's a game changer. Our show gets bigger and crazier.

Did you find any differences since moving over to ABC? Has it been relatively the same or have you seen improvements?

KRAUSE: I mean, ABC is very excited, and they're definitely behind the show. They've been doing an awful lot of promotion. But with Dana Walden — moving over from Fox to Disney, I think there's been a tremendous amount of continuity. And so, you know, there's been nothing disruptive. It's all been smooth sailing. And, certainly, in terms of the size of the emergencies and things like that, I think we're starting this year with the biggest emergency we've ever done in the first three episodes. And I think it's gonna outdo the tidal wave.

Well, the tidal wave was a big thing!

KRAUSE: Yeah, the tsunami was huge, but this is equal, if not greater.

Peter Krause Recalls the Stand-Out Disaster for Him and Who He'd Like To Work With on the Show

Image via ABC

After all of these episodes and seeing all of these different incidents and situations, do you have one that really stands out to you in your memory — either from a filming perspective, as an actor, or just a story perspective?

KRAUSE: I think the most difficult thing we ever did was the airplane disaster in Season 1. That was a difficult shoot, because of lots of reasons, but cold air temperatures, the water wasn't as warm, we weren't enclosed like we were in this run of episodes, we were outside. But we filmed that out in the ocean by the airport, and then they dug a giant hole at Disney Ranch. It had to be big enough for a plane and to have more water around it. That was a really difficult shoot. Cold and wet.

Well, I'm glad it wasn't that bad this time with the water. There are so many pairings and partnerships in this show, as I mentioned, like Bobby and Buck, or his relationship with Athena. Is there a character that you haven't had time to spend with on-screen or [that] you haven't had scenes with that you would like to?

KRAUSE: I don't know how they'd do it, but Jennifer Love Hewitt and I never get to work with each other.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air on ABC on Thursdays, episodes stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu