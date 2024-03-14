The Big Picture The 9-1-1 Season 7 premiere includes a huge emergency involving a military plane crash carrying missiles.

Showrunner Tim Minear confirms the emergency is based on real-life events.

9-1-1 will get a reintroduction of sorts as it premieres on its new network, ABC.

9-1-1 Season 7 premieres tonight and promises a huge emergency to kick off the season on a new network. But aside from the cruise ship emergency that sees Bobby and Athena fight for their lives, there will be other emergencies for the 118 to deal with under interim Captain Hen. One of those emergencies is a crashed military airplane carrying missiles that makes an unexpected landing near a house. Entertainment Weekly debuted a sneak peek into the emergency that sees the team try to defuse the missile, which luckily, is not armed with a bomb but whose explosion could still be catastrophic.

The emergency is straight from a real-life headline, as showrunner Tim Minear explained:

"That story was actually based on a thing that happened. A military pilot who was on a training mission and he had to bail out of the plane, and then the plane stopped transmitting because it thought it was in enemy territory. That just felt like a tailor-made story for our show. In real life, it took them much, much longer to find where that plane finally went down. And it didn't land in anyone's house or anything, but, of course, I can't just have it land in that field or something."

In the fictionalized story for the episode, a pilot crashes into someone's home and leaves them trapped in a recliner chair. As the pilot is tended to by the 118, he must direct the team on how to disarm the missile before it explodes and kills everyone in the house. Eddie has a military background, so he rises up to the challenge and the pilot guides him through a phone call connected to the dispatch center's comms. The problem is that he gives different instructions, leading Hen to think he's confused after surviving a 10,000 ft crash. As Buck and Eddie wrestle with the missile, Chim keeps the injured man company and they make small talk. With a pilot who is picking missile wires at random and a man with the same sitting on his body, Hen gets a true test of leadership when everyone looks up to her for guidance.

'9-1-1's Move to ABC Will Feel Like a Re-Introduction

Image via ABC

Minear promises to keep Maddie and Chimney together and doesn't want to saddle them up with problems early on a new network. Even if the episode is called "Abandon Ship," no one is abandoning another person. The pilot abandons a falling plane, and later people on the cruise ship will have to bail out, hence the title. Minear had this to say about the move:

"I thought it was a great way to kind of start something for Chimney, something light, something fun. I didn't want to give Maddie and Chimney a lot of angst in this first episode. In fact, my intention was to just give every character a moment to shine on screen, to kind of reintroduce them. We are going to ABC, and it felt like if there are new viewers who might want to get into the show, so I wanted to make sure that they understood the dynamics of all the characters, what they did for a living. We're a show about first responders. Two of them happened to be on a cruise ship in the first three episodes. So [the plane crash] just felt like an exciting case for us to have in the first episode. And it plays into the title of the episode: The first case is about a pilot who has to abandon his ship later. Later, there will be other people who are on more of an aquatic type ship who will feel like they need to abandon that ship."

Season 7 premieres tonight on ABC. Past seasons are on Hulu, where new episodes will be added after they air. Check out the sneak peek below.

