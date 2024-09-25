ABC's 9-1-1 is known for its exciting rescues and heart-pumping action. For the past seven seasons, the series has followed the 118 Firehouse as they work to save the people of Los Angeles from countless disasters. Last season, two of their own needed to be rescued from a capsized cruise ship. Of course, Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) are incredibly heroic when they realize their ship has been overtaken by pirates. But at the end of the day, they still have to be saved by the crew, who fly in on a helicopter (during a storm) to bring them to safety. All of that action is just in the first few episodes, with plenty of drama unfolding throughout the rest of the season.

Season 7 also contains some joy, with the most exciting development being that Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chim (Kenneth Choi) have (finally!) tied the knot. Although there are some obstacles getting to the altar (mainly that Chim was suffering from a life-threatening brain condition), fans are hoping that the two lovebirds will finally get the chance to settle into marital bliss without a lot of tragedy getting in their way. Here are a few other reminders of what has been going on with the 118 to get you caught up before Season 8 arrives.

Buck and Tommy Have Started a New Relationship on '9-1-1'

Buck (Oliver Stark) has had tons of girlfriends on the show over the years. But his most interesting relationship started last season when he developed feelings for LAFD pilot, Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr.). It has been a bit of a struggle for Buck to accept his bisexuality, but now that he's started to open up about his identity with the people he loves, there has been a lot of healthy growth for his character (as well as an opportunity for his partnership with Tommy to flourish moving forward). It's probably not going to just be smooth sailing from here on out for the two, but Season 7 ends with positive prospects for the pair's future.

Several '9-1-1' Characters Are Having Major Parenting Problems

Season 7 is a rough one when it comes to the parents of the show. One of the most heartwrenching developments involves Eddie (Ryan Guzman) and his son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh). In one of the more bizarre plot points of the season, Eddie starts dating his dead wife's doppelgänger. Christopher and Eddie's current girlfriend (yeah, it's that messy) walk in on the two of them embracing. Christopher is so confused by the whole thing (especially the fact that she looks so much like his mom) that he asks Eddie's parents if he can live with them for the time being. Eddie is heartbroken but understands that he needs to earn back his son's trust and allows him to make the move. It's not clear how long Christopher will remain in Texas, but one of the big questions heading into the new season is how will Eddie manage this major change in his life? Will he spin even further into a downward spiral? Or will this be the impetus he needs to finally do the work to improve himself and be a better father?

Besides Eddie, Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen (Tracie Thoms) are also facing some major parenting woes. They were fostering a little girl named Mara (Askyler Bell), who quickly became a part of their family. However, a previous 9-1-1 call of Hen's has now come back to haunt her. Councilwoman Olivia Ortiz (Veronica Falcon) blames Hen for not providing better medical care to her son, who died during a multi-car accident in Episode 7. Ortiz decides to seek her revenge and stops Hen and Karen's adoption of Mara from going through. She even takes it one step further and arranges for Hen and Karen to be removed as approved foster parents, so they're no longer allowed to keep Mara in their home. The couple is devastated until a solution is provided at the end of Episode 10. Maddie and Chim reveal that they have signed up to be foster parent, so that Mara can stay with them until they get their situation figured out (and Hen and Karen can still spend time with the little one, who they already consider their daughter). Season 8 will likely dig into all of the complications surrounding Ortiz, who is not likely to give up her revenge plan that easily. At least, for now, Mara is safe with Maddie and Chim.

Bobby Is Being Replaced on '9-1-1'

Close

Even when these characters are struggling with interpersonal drama, they always have each other to fall back on at the firehouse. However, their bond has definitely been tested this past season. First, Bobby and Athena are the target of an arsonist at their home, and then Bobby suffers a tragic heart attack as he rescues Athena. Athena and a man from Bobby's past, Amir (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), are able to determine that the culprits for the fire are cartel members that Bobby angered back in Episode 8. Athena is able to arrest them, but a lot of energy will need to go into rebuilding their home (and their sense of security) after this event.

Because Bobby has been dealing with a lot of guilt and grief due to Amir's reappearance, he decides to resign from the 118 and retire early. He doesn't tell anyone about this (other than Athena). But, after surviving the fire and the health crisis, Bobby has a change of heart. He returns to the firehouse at the end of Episode 10, ready to resume his role as captain. That's when Captain Gerrard (Brian Thompson) makes an appearance. He is a racist bully from Hen and Chim's past, and he has it out for the 118. Gerrard informs the crew that he's replacing Bobby as captain because, technically, Bobby quit two weeks ago. The episode (and the season) ends before anyone can properly process what Gerrard's shocking takeover will truly mean for the firehouse. Is Bobby actually out of a job? What is certain is that Gerrard has a very different style than Bobby, and the camaraderie and family-like bonds the crew share are very much in danger from this switch-up in leadership.

Season 8 will feature a brand-new heart-pumping disaster (killer bees, anyone?), and a battle that will likely take place to oust Gerrard from their firehouse. So, the 118 are going to be very busy during future episodes. With some intriguing plot points already in place, this next season will surely be an exciting one.

Seasons 1-7 of 9-1-1 are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. Season 8 will premiere on September 26 on ABC, with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Watch on Hulu