Fans of the hit drama 9-1-1, we have good news and bad news. The bad news is that Fox has opted not to renew the series for a seventh season. However, the good news is that 9-1-1 has already found a new home! A seventh season of Fox’s highly acclaimed series will air on ABC.

9-1-1 is a reinvention of the procedural format that follows all aspects of first responders. With a focus on police, firefighters, and dispatchers as they face harrowing emergencies and balance the responsibilities of their high-pressure job with their personal lives. It has been a huge hit for Fox, even gaining a spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star.

9-1-1 is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. It also stars an ensemble cast of Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis, and Gavin McHugh. The cast is all reported to have another season left on their contracts, and it is not expected to see any major departures as the series switches networks.

Why Did FOX Cancel 9-1-1?

It is being reported that the decision was a financial one. Fox is said to be looking to invest more in series that the network owns or co-owns. With 9-1-1 being produced by 20th Television, that put it on the chopping block. The series was quickly saved by ABC as that network and 20th Television both share Disney as a parent company.

In a statement about the decision, Fox said:

“It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox. We wish them well after 9-1-1’s final Fox season concludes.”

Additionally, Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, gave a statement saying:

“Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC. It’s a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air.”

Season 6 of 9-1-1 will air its finale on Fox on May 15.