Multiple crises unfold back home, including a plane crash and a car accident in the upcoming season.

Season 7 of 9-1-1 premieres on March 14 at 8 PM ET on ABC after moving from Fox.

Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) will never forget their honeymoon because of the scale of the emergency they find themselves a part of in a new 9-1-1 sneak peek courtesy of TV Insider. The episode's synopsis teased an interrupted vacation, and we now get a deeper look into the scale of the event as Bobby searches for a missing Athena amidst all the chaos unfolding as the ship goes down. The clip teases several other emergencies unfolding back home in the upcoming episodes, with a fallen plane and motor vehicle accident involving a young woman and her mother.

In the clip, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) utters the infamous "What's your emergency?" line. A montage shows various people in need teasing about the other emergencies as a girl begs first responders to help her mother. Hen promises to get them out of the car they're trapped in. Elsewhere, the firehouse responds to an emergency about a crashed airplane. The montage happens against the backdrop of Athena's voice as she narrates the nature of the job.

The story shifts to the highly anticipated cruise ship emergency as Maddie informs Chimney that Athena and Bobby's cruise ship might be missing. Athena's previous words turn ironic because they are now in need of help, but who is to help in the middle of the ocean? Lucky for everyone, Athena and Bobby do this for a living. Even if they are on a cruise ship for a break, when duty calls there is no option but to respond. Athena gets to work to try and save the ship and the people, which separates her and Bobby. Bobby can be heard asking concernedly where his wife is. We also catch a glimpse of the ship director, Julian, played by Rick Cosnett, who joined the cast recently.

'9-1-1' Moves to ABC This Spring

The promo reminds the viewer that 9-1-1 Season 7 is coming to ABC. Seasons 1 to 6 aired on Fox, but after the network opted not to renew the show, ABC swiftly picked it up and moved its schedule around to accommodate the new entrant. 9-1-1 was Fox's top-watched and top-rated drama and a great performer in the key demo across all networks. Meanwhile, ABC has canceled several shows, including The Rookie: Feds, The Good Lawyer — a potential spin-off of The Good Doctor, and Station 19 was renewed for a final season.

9-1-1 Season 7 premieres on March 14 at 8 PM ET on ABC. Previous seasons are available to watch on Hulu. Watch the promo below.

