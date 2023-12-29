This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Fans of 9-1-1 can rejoice as Season 7 is coming to ABC this March, after Fox's decision not to renew the series.

ABC's preview of the new season hints at more heart-racing action in the upcoming episodes.

Past seasons of 9-1-1 are available for streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

In a matter of months, fans will be treated to Season 7 of their favorite procedural show 9-1-1. When Fox opted not to renew the Ryan Murphy-created series fans were disheartened. However, ABC swooped in and saved the day, and now we’ll see our favorite emergency responders back for more heart-racing action this March. To tease what to expect from the new batch of episodes, ABC unveiled a preview of the new season and we’re absolutely dumbstruck.

Without giving away much the clip showcases an explosion on a cruise ship in the middle of the ocean. "I'm on a cruise ship, there was an explosion," we hear a passenger tell a 9-1-1 operator as the ship starts sinking. It could be the same cruise ship that Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby (Peter Krause) headed out on for their honeymoon at the end of last season, and the picture doesn’t look honeymoon-esque at all. While we can speculate as much as we want, the fate of this ship is certainly doomed, and it’ll be curious to see how the first responders save the day.

What to Expect From ‘9-1-1’ Season 7?

The series follows the high-pressure experiences of the first responders including police officers, firefighters and dispatchers, who are usually thrust into difficult situations. Over the course of six seasons, we follow not only their work by personal lives as well. Last time we saw the members of the 118 Emergency Services, they were dealing with the aftermath of a freeway overpass in downtown Los Angeles and saving numerous lives from the disaster and escaping unharmed, after which Athena and Bobby take off for their much-needed vacation. By the looks of the preview, the series is going to get right into the middle of another emergency that our favorite first responders will have to deal with.

Along with Bassett and Krause the series also cast Jennifer Love Hewitt as dispatcher Maddie Buckley, Oliver Stark as firefighter Evan Buckley, Aisha Hinds as firefighter Henrietta Wilson, Kenneth Choi as firefighter Howard Han, Ryan Guzman as firefighter Edmundo Diaz, Corrine Massiah as 9-1-1 operator May Grant and Gavin McHugh as Edmundo's son Christopher Diaz.

9-1-1 Season 7 premieres on ABC on March 14. Past seasons are streaming on Hulu in the U.S. Check out the sneak peek below:

Watch on Hulu