The Big Picture Lou Ferrigno Jr. revealed that 9-1-1 originally planned to explore Tommy and Eddie, not Tommy and Buck.

The news comes after a pivotal episode that saw Tommy and Buck commit to exploring their relationship more seriously.

Tommy will be present for the upcoming wedding, but it's unclear how long he'll stick around in Season 7.

9-1-1 has found a second life on ABC, but even more livening is the exploration of Buck's (Oliver Stark) sexuality that the show has teased for years. Buck brings much-needed bisexual representation to television following his budding romance with Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.). A few episodes ago, 9-1-1 brought back Ferrigno Jr., who had appeared in previous seasons, to flesh out this storyline—and begin a new story arc for Stark's Buck. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrigno Jr. spoke about getting acquainted more intimately with this new aspect of his character and even shared some surprising insight into what Tim Minear had initially planned.

In the interview, Ferrigno discussed sharing the now-iconic kiss with Stark, the fan reception to the plotline, and the fact that the arc was apparently meant to be between Tommy and Eddie (Ryan Guzman)—not Buck! Below is what he said while speaking about connecting with Stark in preparation.

"Oliver and I spoke [the day before we shot it]. We met briefly when I was shooting the three episodes of season two, and I think about 50 to 70 percent of the feelings I have about someone happen in the first five minutes. [I can usually tell] if they're being genuine. I really liked Oliver. It was originally, possibly going to be with Eddie and Tommy, but that fell through. But Oliver was willing, and I think that Oliver is just such a brave, generous actor."

What Does This Revelation Mean for Buddie?

Pause! So, all this could have been about Eddie? In retrospect, it all makes sense, since Eddie and Buck's stories overlap and can be interpreted similarly. While Buck's thing is pining after hot guys (his words), Eddie's is going into a full-blown crisis at the thought of being tied down in a heterosexual relationship. In Episode 5, "You Don't Know Me," the show explored that aspect, hinting that Eddie has never made an active decision to be in most of his relationships, including with his late wife. He always found himself making impulsive decisions because that's where circumstances drove him. What if he had been trying to suppress a part of himself?

While a romance between Tommy and Eddie did not materialize, Ferrigno Jr. shared that he did like working with Guzman, and if the story permits, he would be open to exploring Tommy and Eddie's friendship as well as Tommy and Buck's romance—if only Buddie fans can simmer down. He shared that Tommy would be present for Madney's wedding, but beyond that, it was anyone's guess where the Tommy/Buck story will go.

"I don't know [about anything beyond Episode 6]. That's something I don't want to necessarily get into yet. But if everybody can just put down the Buck-Eddie relationship for a moment — I mean, they're great. I love them together. It's kind of funny because I crack up when I see Tommy with Eddie. Tommy is just so excited. Eddie is just this amazing guy, and honestly, Ryan is awesome. I had the easiest time being just buddy-buddy with him. In some of the pictures, I'm like, 'Ah, this guy!'"

9-1-1 returns with an all-new episode on Thursday, May 2, at 8 PM on ABC.

