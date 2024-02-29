The Big Picture The 9-1-1 Season 7 trailer previews a major emergency at sea involving the 118 members.

The emergencies in the trailer mirror past high-stakes situations, putting beloved characters in mortal danger.

The trailer emphasizes the show's core elements of big swings and strong character bonds.

The full trailer for 9-1-1 Season 7 is here. It showcases the major emergency The 118 will deal with in the season premiere, involving two of their own. ABC has teased the emergency a lot, but now we see its full scale in the newly released footage. The emergency happens at sea, and it involves terrorists who board the cruise ship Athena (Angela Bassett) and Bobby's (Peter Krause) are on to celebrate their belated honeymoon, leading to a confrontation with the passengers. Things go from bad to worse as the ship starts sinking.

The emergency threatens to be one of the biggest 9-1-1 has ever dealt with. That's a tall order given that the events in Season 3 included a tsunami almost claiming Christopher (Gavin McHugh) and Buck's (Oliver Stark) lives. Both emergencies have a lot of similarities, from the ocean to the chaos that unfolds amidst the emergency. They also place the 118 directly in the line of fire by having beloved characters in the thick of it. While 9-1-1 is not known for needlessly killing off its main characters, one cannot ignore the fact that Athena and Bobby's lives are in mortal danger.

What We Learn From the '9-1-1' Season 7 Trailer

The trailer does not reveal much of what the season will entail apart from the inaugural emergency. Bobby and Athena finally go on the honeymoon they have been putting off, but even before they leave, Athena has reservations because she feels like something is wrong. Regardless, she and Bobby go on the cruise and appear to be having a good time until tragedy strikes. The trailer opens with them lounging on the ship and Bobby suggests the pool. Athena goes to their cabin to get her swimsuit, but before she returns, terrorists board the ship and hold everyone hostage. Chaos ensues as everyone goes into self-preservation mode, but Athena works to save the ship.

In L.A. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) notices that the cruise ship is not showing up on its proper course and tells Chimney (Kenneth Choi) that the ship might be missing. Things go from bad to worse when a bomb explodes on the ship's side and compromises it, and the boat starts taking on water. There, it begins to sink. The 118 team prepares itself to help when they learn of the predicament Bobby and Athena are in. As the 118 takes an L.A. Fire helicopter out, Athena and Bobby work to keep everyone safe, but will their efforts be futile when the water becomes too much and threatens to end their lives?

The trailer leans into what makes 9-1-1 the show it is by taking big swings while not forgetting the important element of the bond between these characters. From couples like Bathena and Madney to strong friendships akin to family, the trailer promises a return to the 9-1-1 we know and love.

9-1-1 Season 7 premieres on March 14 at 8 PM ET on ABC. Previous seasons are available to watch on Hulu. Watch the trailer below.

