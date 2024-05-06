The Big Picture 9-1-1's move to ABC resulted in a significant increase in viewership, marking a two-year high for the show.

ABC's Thursday night lineup, including Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, has experienced growth in ratings and viewership.

The star-studded cast of 9-1-1 Season 7, led by Angela Bassett, continues to captivate audiences and drive ABC's success on Thursday nights.

9-1-1 doesn't seem to be slowing down with the move to ABC. The series premiere saw the thrilling first responder drama acquire a 2-year-high audience when it premiered to close to five million viewers. The number more than doubled a week later, with 11.9 million viewers tuning in for the episode across digital platforms. After 35 days, The Wrap reports that the number has grown to 13.5 million viewers according to Nielsen live-plus-35-day multiplatform viewing data across ABC, Hulu, and other digital platforms. This also marks the highest number in close to two and half years for 9-1-1. The 18-49 demo rose to 3.47 from 0.60 recorded during the live airing. The season 7 premiere was a trendsetter for ABC, giving the network the biggest premiere in two years.

ABC acquired 9-1-1 from Fox and slotted it at 8 PM on Thursdays. It opened the night for Grey's Anatomy Season 20 and Station 19 Season 5. Grey's Anatomy has also seen growth in live-plus-35-day multiplatform viewing. It now stands at 10 million viewers, tripling the series premiere live numbers and 2.08 million more viewers than in the after 7-day window. The demo rating rose to 3.08, a significant rise from 0.56 in the season premiere and 2.32 after the 7-day window. These numbers are a new high for the show last seen in its midseason premiere last year, which aired Feb. 23, 2023.

'9-1-1' Rules ABC's Thursday Nights

Station 19 is currently in its final season, but it is also seeing significant growth. Ratings for the season premiere have ballooned to 1.91 after 35 days, a major growth from the 0.37 live-plus-same-day rating. After seven days, the ratings had grown to 1.41. 9-1-1 still leads the lineup in both viewers and ratings, validating ABC's decision to acquire one of the most expensive broadcast shows to make.

9-1-1 Season 7 stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Kenneth Choi as Howard "Chimney" Han. Recurring guest stars include Lou Ferrigno Jr as Tommy Kinnard, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, Declan Pratt as Denny Wilson, Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi Panikkar, Askyler Bell as Mara, Edy Ganem as Marisol, and Debra Christofferson.

9-1-1 leads ABC's Thursday nights starting at 8 PM ET, followed by Grey's Anatomy and Station 19's final season closing in the night. Watch the shows live or stream the new episodes the following day on Hulu.

