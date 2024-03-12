After six adrenaline-charged seasons of disasters and emergencies, 9-1-1 returns for an epic Season 7, with the fan-favorite Station 118 team putting their lives on the line once more. Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear of American Horror Story fame, 9-1-1 follows a team of first responders at Station 118 in LA, including police officers, dispatchers, and firefighters, who come to the rescue of those in crisis or emergencies.

9-1-1 also boasts a star-studded cast led by Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Emmy-nominated Peter Krause (Six Feet Under) as LAPD patrol sergeant, Athena Grant-Nash and LAFD Station 118 captain Bobby Nash, respectively. The cast also includes Aisha Hinds, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kenneth Choi, and Ryan Guzman, all of whom will be returning for the all-new, seventh season. The latest season will also see Rick Cosnett (The Flash series) joining as an additional cast member in a recurring role.

9-1-1 Season 7 is set to deal with more dangerous situations and several twists and turns in the lives of the first responders of LA. 9-1-1 Season 7 will kick off with Athena and Bobby’s honeymoon turned upside down along with the cruise ship they are on. While the series has so far explored a staggering number of calamities faced by the team, including a tsunami, a citywide blackout, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, and interestingly, a blimp crash, the latest tops all of them with an entire cruise ship capsizing. With the season’s first three episodes dedicated to this plot point, the shipwreck will dominate the new season, while also addressing the story arcs of the other major characters.

In the meantime, see our handy guide below to find out how, when, and where you can watch and stream 9-1-1 Season 7.

Is '9-1-1' Season 7 Premiering on TV?

After six seasons on FOX, 9-1-1 Season 7 is officially premiering on ABC on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 8 PM ET/PT, just before the network’s primetime slot. The season premiere will be followed by Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 and the final season premiere of Station 19.

Is '9-1-1' Season 7 Streaming Online?

If you want to watch the latest season of the hit procedural without cable, then you can catch all-new episodes of 9-1-1 Season 7 streaming on Hulu the day after it airs on ABC. That means the new season begins streaming on Hulu on and from March 15, 2024. The streaming service offers a free trial period of 30 days, after which it is only available on subscription, with plans starting at $7.99 per month. The streamer is also home to other popular procedurals like 9-1-1, including the show’s first spin-off, 9-1-1: Lone Star, as well as Station 19. Meanwhile, you can catch up on all the previous six seasons of the hit drama series, currently streaming on Hulu.

Can You Watch '9-1-1' Season 7 Without Hulu?

Yes, you can. There are several options for watching 9-1-1 besides tuning into network TV or streaming on Hulu. For starters, you can catch all the new episodes of 9-1-1 Season 7 on ABC’s website and through their app, but you will need your cable login information to sign in. Alternatively, you watch the show on YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV, the streamer’s additional service that includes over 90 channels, along with Hulu's on-demand library and access to Disney Plus and ESPN+. All these platforms offer a free 7-day trial period, so you can test it out before subscribing. All previous six seasons 9-1-1 are also available to buy or rent on Apple TV, Amazon, Microsoft Store, or Vudu.

Watch the Trailer for '9-1-1' Season 7

Released on Leap Day this February, the official trailer of 9-1-1 Season 7 opens with the big announcement of the show’s move to ABC, instantly followed by a bigger event that will rock Athena and Bobby’s boat, quite literally! The trailer wastes no time in plunging into the latest emergency in the lives of our favorite characters, in what looks like a homage to 1972’s Poseidon Adventure and mirroring moments from Titanic. No sooner than the newlyweds have embarked on their long-awaited honeymoon, they are faced with a hostage situation onboard their cruise ship, putting the entire ship under threat. Naturally, as some of the best first responders, Athena and Bobby don their duty hats and dive straight into dangerous waters to save lives. Panic surmounts as they lose each other amid the frantic frenzy, and we see Athena trying to take control of the ship as it gets flooded. Meanwhile, when their ship goes off the radar, their 118 family set out to rescue them. Although the fan-favorite team of first responders is well-equipped to handle such high-stakes situations, as we have seen in the earlier seasons, Season 7 of 9-1-1 is going to deal with a threat of much higher magnitude, as evident from the trailer. With explosions, crashing waves, and a sinking ship, the first chapter of the show’s new season at its new home promises an adrenaline-pumping journey ahead.

What’s the '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode Schedule?

As of now, ABC has only released the details of the first three episodes of 9-1-1 Season 7, all of which make for the most significant and critical plot arc of the new season. The cruise ship disaster will play out across the first three episodes, followed by the momentous 100th episode of the series releasing on April 4, 2024. Although the total number of episodes for the seventh season is not yet announced, we can estimate that it would be similar to the previous couple of seasons, which had 18 episodes each.

Stay tuned for more details of the 9-1-1 Season 7 episodes while you check out the available schedule –

Episode 1: "Abandon 'Ships": March 14, 2024, Written by Tim Minear

Athena and Bobby set off on their honeymoon cruise, but when duty calls, their vacation is put on hold. Meanwhile, a fighter jet traps a civilian, and an unusual incident leaves a couple stuck together.

Episode 2: "Rock the Boat", March 21, 2024, Written by Lyndsey Beaulieu and Juan Carlos Coto

Episode 3: "Capsized", March 28, 2024

Episode 4: "Buck, Bothered and Bewildered", April 4, 2024

