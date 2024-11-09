Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 6.Abby Clark is probably not a name that 9-1-1 fans expected to hear in Season 8 of the beloved procedural. In this week's episode, though, a callback to the character becomes a major plotline. Buck (Oliver Clark) goes out to dinner with Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) to celebrate their six-month anniversary, when a woman at a nearby table shows an interest in Buck. When Buck asks Tommy if he's ever dated a woman, Tommy reveals that he was once engaged to none other than Abby Clark (Connie Britton).

Naturally, Buck initially has a hard time with the news that he and his boyfriend share an ex. He is also alarmed by the way that Tommy treated Abby (although, little does Buck know, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Tommy's past harmful behavior). Buck recovers from this, and then he asks Tommy to move in with him, which leads to their breakup. So, how exactly does this callback fit into Season 8 of the show?

'9-1-1' Season 8 Calls Back to the Very Beginning of the Show

For those who may need a refresher, Abby Clark was one of the main characters in Season 1 of 9-1-1. She worked as a 9-1-1 operator while taking care of her mother. Abby and Buck met over the phone during a call, and then she used her job to look up his phone number and reach out to him. Abby and Buck dated throughout Season 1, before she left for Ireland to get a fresh start. Buck waited around for Abby for a significant part of Season 2 while she was off living her life, ignoring his calls, and meeting her eventual fiancé.

In the pilot episode of 9-1-1, there was a throwaway line that mentioned that Abby had just been dumped by a man named Tommy. It is a very common name, but it was still notable that there were multiple characters named Tommy in the universe of this show (not to mention 9-1-1 Lone Star's Tommy). The show made an absolutely hilarious choice in making Tommy Kinard the very same Tommy that Abby had dated. Beyond being utterly entertaining, this ends up leading to Buck and Tommy's breakup.

Buck's Relationships With Abby and Tommy Are Both Fundamental to His Character Arc in '9-1-1'

It is not by accident that 9-1-1 brings up Abby in the same episode that Buck and Tommy break up. When Buck tells Tommy about his past relationship with Abby, he says that it was his most transformative romantic relationship until he dated Tommy. This is when Buck asks Tommy to move in with him, which completely throws Tommy off. Tommy says that he has strong feelings for Buck, but that he doesn't believe that he will be Buck's "last." This seems to be Tommy's way of implying that he's seen the possible undertones of Buck's friendship with Eddie (Ryan Guzman), especially when Tommy expresses that he feels Buck will inevitably leave him.

Buck's relationships with Abby and Tommy were never meant to last, but they are both extremely important for his character arc. Dating Abby helped Buck grow up, getting him to transition away from "Buck 1.0." Buck left that relationship more thoughtful, deliberate, and open to commitment. Dating Tommy helped Buck come out as bisexual, which led Buck to become more comfortable in his own skin. He will be leaving this relationship ready for the next step in his character arc, which could also lead him to finally consider his relationship with Eddie from a different lens.

Buck's character development has been one of the very best parts of 9-1-1. Buck's romantic relationships may have played a part in this, but his development goes far beyond that. He started the show as very impulsive, doing what he wanted, when he wanted, and rarely thinking much about anyone else. His found family at the 118 helped Buck to grow into a more thoughtful and intentional person. Buck has always had a big heart, but now he thinks things through more and doesn't always just act on impulse like he once did. Additionally, his "Begins" episode gives a lot of clarity about Buck's past and why he is the way he is from childhood to adulthood. This character has been through so much, and it is incredibly touching and meaningful to see how far Buck has come.

9-1-1 airs Thursday nights on ABC, and is available to stream the next day on Hulu in the U.S.

