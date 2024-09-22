When 9-1-1 Season 8 returns, every character will jump back into the chaos of their personal and professional lives. And given that this is 9-1-1, these issues are usually catastrophic for the soul or body. Hen has seen her fair share of troubles since she joined the firehouse, and the next batch seems especially trying. Ahead of Season 8, Aisha Hinds and the cast of 9-1-1 participated in a panel discussion about the show with The Paley Center for Media. They opened up about their characters' journeys in the upcoming season, leading to some revelations by Hinds. When the show returns, the firehouse will be dealing with a new captain who does not have the best reputation with them. Meanwhile, Hen and Karen continue their fight for Mara. Hinds talked about how these two issues destabilize Hen, saying:

"Our family has been threatened more than once. This is happening for Hen inside of her own personal family with the councilwoman interfering with the adoption for Mara. It's happening in the firehouse now with Gerrard coming in. You know she has a terrible history with Gerrard. And so that sense of her feeling grounded, that sense of her feeling grounded and that sense of family is turned on its head."

Hinds had previously talked to TV Insider about Gerrard's return. "Hen has a very storied history with Gerrard, as he was her first point of contact in the capacity of Captain when she decided to become a firefighter paramedic," she revisited earlier events in the series. "His welcome then was far from warm, and his shocking return subsequently sends chills up her spine. Gerrard’s return is an experience that keeps us on our toes," Hinds concluded, teasing a tense situation in the upcoming season.

Aisha Hinds Reveals Her Hopes For Hen In '9-1-1' Season 8

Image via ABC

With all these troubles heading for the character, Hinds reflected on what she hopes for Hen. "This season, she's trying to get her ten toes back on the ground, and hopefully, it gets better for her, both at the firehouse and at home with Karen," shared Hinds. She also recalled working with Askyler Bell, who stole the show with her performance in Season 7 as Maya. Hinds revealed that she hopes the Wilson family wins this fight, saying:

"She came in and was non-verbal at the beginning and gave such a beautiful performance without words. We're hoping we get to keep her."

Will Hen and Karen win the fight against Councilwoman Ortiz? Will Bobby return to save his firefighters from this nightmare? Find out when 9-1-1 Season 8 premieres on ABC on September 26 at 8 pm ET. Catch up with past episodes on Hulu before the date. You can watch the full PaleyFest preview below.

