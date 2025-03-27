Season 8’s mid-season 2-part premiere for 9-1-1 came through with a whopper of a storyline, one that starts with "Sob Stories," in which Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) talks a serial killer into killing himself, saving his hostage from becoming another of his victims. Then, she’s kidnapped by the woman who actually killed the man, and it’s crazy. It’s the detective, Amber Braeburn (Abigail Spencer), who has been helping on the case, who is the real killer. Or at least her split personality, Peter, is.

Part 2, "Voices," is taut and nerve-wracking, with Maddie chained up in Amber's basement, trying desperately to get out of the situation alive. She tries appealing to the Amber personality, but to no avail. Meanwhile, Amber is deftly throwing the police off her scent, including Maddie's husband, Chimney (Kenneth Choi). It isn't looking good for Maddie, Jayna (Chloe Csengery), the kidnapping victim from the last episode that Amber has rekidnapped, or Chimney, who has inadvertently put himself in danger by entering Amber's home. Then... bang, it's over, with Amber killed by Athena (Angela Bassett), who figured out the truth about Amber just in time. And with her death, the opportunity for 9-1-1 to have a truly fascinating narrative throughout the season dies with her.

Abigail Spencer Is One Reason Why Detective Amber Braeburn Should Have Stuck Around '9-1-1'

In other words, 9-1-1 should have stretched the gruesome and thrilling storyline out. Instead, what they opted for was a quick plot twist with the highly questionable decision to give the antagonist a mental disorder – Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) – that is played out as the damaging stereotype it often is. The fact it works as well as it does is a testament to just how good Abigail Spencer is in the role, and that's the first missed opportunity.

Spencer is a talented actress and completely sold everyone, including viewers at home, that she was who she said she was, a police detective who had been on the hunt for a serial killer for years. Amber helped in the investigation and helped Maddie realize that her actions assisted save an unknown number of potential victims in the future. So when the twist hits, you truly never see it coming, and Spencer makes Amber absolutely chilling to the end. For her storyline to end so abruptly denies us the opportunity to see just how long the ruse could have gone on.

'9-1-1' Misses Out on a Murderous Game of Chess by Killing Off Detective Amber Braeburn