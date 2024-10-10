After a fast-paced and jam-packed seventh season, 9-1-1 is coming in hot so far with a fiery Season 8. The season premiere saw a car accident that released twenty-two million bees into Los Angeles, that merged together to create a tornado of bees, or a "Bee-nado." The show then took things to the next level by getting Sergeant Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) stuck on a crashing plane during the Bee-nado, and needing to save Dennis Jenkins (Glenn Plummer) from the many people trying to kill him.

Despite the new disasters that have come with the start of the season, 9-1-1 Season 8 is also continuing some of the threads left open from the end of Season 7. Captain Gerrard (Brian Thompson) is noticeably still in charge of the 118, although that might change in the aftermath of his near-death experience. With Gerrard in his old job, Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) is stuck working as a consultant on a firefighting TV show. While this storyline has certainly added some drama to the show, it should be wrapped up soon. Bobby needs to return to the 118 as soon as possible.

'9-1-1' Needs To Forgive Bobby for the Apartment Fire

Image via ABC

Bobby Nash was introduced in the 9-1-1 pilot episode as a kind and capable captain with a love for cooking and a tragic backstory. His backstory was revealed in the first season. Before Bobby became sober, he had a wife and two kids. One night, while drunk, Bobby left a space heater on, which caused a fire that burned now the building and killed hundreds of people, including his wife and kids. This incident has hung over Bobby's head for the entire series. He has been guilt-ridden for years, believing that he can never be forgiven for what he has done. He had a breakthrough in Season 1 where he decided to let himself move on enough to continue living after his redemption list was complete.

It had seemed as though Bobby had moved past the incident enough not to let it define him anymore. However, his guilt came back in full force when Amir Casey (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) resurfaced in Season 7. Amir had lived in Bobby's apartment building at the time, and he had lost his wife and been permanently burned in the fire. Amir realized who Bobby was after their work overlapped, and he followed Bobby to A.A. to throw his story in his face. Bobby tried to make amends, but was so tortured with guilt that he quit his job and started saying his goodbyes. It seemed as though 9-1-1 had finally let Bobby move on from the fire, allowing him to find his place both at the 118 and in his newfound Grant-Nash family.

It almost feels like a slap in the face for 9-1-1 to bring the memories of the fire back just to punish Bobby again. He has spent years trying to rebuild his life and has changed the lives of those around them. Everyone working under Bobby at the 118 and his step-children have had their lives touched by him. He has saved countless people. Now, though, it feels as though 9-1-1 itself has not forgiven Bobby for the apartment fire and that the show insists on continuing to punish him. It is time for the show to let him move on from this and stop making him suffer.

'9-1-1' Needs To Center the 118 Found Family Again

Close

The thing that always has and continues to make 9-1-1 stand out from other procedurals is its central found family unit. In his time at the 118, Bobby built something beautiful where his employees feel safe and heard. He cooks for them, and they eat meals together, and they would all do anything to save one another, no matter the cost. Gerrard's presence disturbs this dynamic in a way that will not be sustainable for many more episodes. The 118 is supposed to be a safe and supportive environment, with the emergencies that they face being the constant thing that they fight. Instead, the firefighters are at odds with their bigoted and antagonistic new/former boss, which is frustrating and exhausting.

While Bobby's consulting position seems to be laying the groundwork for an interesting storyline, it should be wrapped up sooner rather than later. 9-1-1 is at its best when its characters are fighting their battles together, rather than set at odds against each other. Gerrard's presence on the show should have been limited to Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Hen's (Aisha Hinds) "Begins" episodes. Bringing him back feels completely unnecessary.

Every season of 9-1-1 so far has marked its beginning with a large-scale disaster that has seen the first responders race to save lives. Season 8's big disaster, the Bee-nado, is set to wrap up this week. With new storylines on the way, it is the perfect time to bring Bobby back to the 118. 9-1-1 needs to finally let Bobby find true peace in his life. The show needs to permanently put Gerrard and the apartment fire to rest so that all the characters can truly move on.

9-1-1 Season 8 airs Thursday nights on ABC at 8:00 P.M. EST. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

