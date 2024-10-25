“Masks,” the fifth episode of 9-1-1 Season 8, which saw the 118 experience a pretty intense Halloween like never before, nearly gave viewers a scare when Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Karen’s (Tracie Thoms) son Denny (Declan Pratt) got pinned to a house by a swerving car. Also, there was that situation with Buck (Oliver Stark), who broke out in boils after unintentionally getting a real corpse for the team’s Halloween festival. The episode, like many others, will surely not be easily forgotten as fans look forward to the upcoming episode.

Episode 6, coming up next Thursday, will feature a storyline about Buck who will spiral some more like he did in the fifth episode. However, it will involve something new from his boyfriend Tommy’s (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) past that viewers haven’t seen before in the flashbacks. Stark divulged this to TV Insider, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect next week. Teasing what’s in store for his character, the actor shared:

“Buck is going to learn more about Tommy’s past and that is going to send him into somewhat of a spiral. And yeah, he’ll have to lean on those around him and get some really, I think, quite profound advice.”

Eddie Has “Some Really Beautiful Story” in '9-1-1' Season 8, Episode 6

While viewers will get to see a bit of the old Buck in 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 6, with his spiraling, he will also be getting advice from people around him, particularly Bobby (Peter Krause). Plus, he and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) have a lovely scene coming up, that highlights the importance of their relationship, especially considering what Eddie is going through this season with his son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) in Texas. In Stark’s words:

“Eddie has some really beautiful story in Episode 6, and I think there’s a really nice scene between the two of us, myself and Ryan, at the end of 6, that speaks volumes to what the relationship between them is and how, even when they don’t have to say too much to each other, they know how to be there for each other.”

9-1-1 Season 8 airs on Thursdays on ABC. Stream previous seasons on Hulu.

