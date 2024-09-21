Gerrard's new leadership in 9-1-1 Season 8 will shake up the dynamics fans have grown to expect between the characters. Vincent Gerrard (Brian Thompson) is a no-nonsense captain, ensuring everyone follows the rules according to how they are laid out. Some images from the upcoming season find him lining up the firefighters for an inspection, which is rarely seen on the show. Adding this rigidity to his casual bigotry makes working under him a nightmare for several members of the 118. Everyone's reactions will vary, but for Buck, Gerrard is a no. Oliver Stark and the 9-1-1 cast participated in a panel with The Paley Center for Media, where they discussed all things 9-1-1. Stark previewed the reasons behind his character's actions in the upcoming season, which finds him at loggerheads with his superior.

"Buck is maybe struggling with Gerrard, or at least struggling with the change the most. He is quite set in his ways, and I think he feels very loyal to Bobby, and he certainly butts heads with Gerrard in the first episode," said Stark. "Buck is someone who, you know, in the early seasons, we saw him have some issue with authority and knowing his place, and that certainly kind of rears its head again." he continued, previewing a problem from the early seasons that Buck thought he'd worked past. Given Gerrard's authoritative nature, Buck will not take this kindly.

Bobby's Impact On Buck Emerges In '9-1-1' Season 8.

"He was somewhat settled, you know, in his role with Bobby as captain," Stark said, referring to the evolved nature of their relationship where Bobby is like a father figure to Buck. "But a change in leadership has brought that old self out again." "And he's rebelling a little bit as we move into this season and not very successfully. Cleaning a lot of toilets; getting really good at it," he previewed the consequences of Buck's actions.

These comments by Stark expand more on what showrunner Tim Minear told Entertainment Weekly about Buck's state of mind. He talked about why Buck's situation is unique, saying,

"I think it's harder for Buck than the rest. Eddie was in the military, and both Hen and Chimney already served under this guy — they've been vaccinated, in a way. They know how to not let him get to them. Bobby is the only captain Buck has ever served under. Bobby really is his surrogate dad, so it's just a lot harder for Buck."

Thankfully, Bobby is seeking to return to the firehouse, which will save Buck from scrubbing toilets. Will it happen before Buck or Gerrard decides enough is enough? Tune in to the Season 8 premiere on September 26 to find out.

