9-1-1 Season 8 only just premiered on Thursday, September 26, and we can agree that Buck, played by Oliver Stark, is not a fan of Gerrard (Brian Thompson), who replaces Bobby (Peter Krause) as the 118’s captain. Of course, there’s sure to be drama between the duo in upcoming episodes, but in the meantime, Stark has teased what’s to come for his character as the season progresses, alongside a “lovely scene” coming up for Buck and his sister Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt).

Speaking with TV Insider, Stark revealed that it'll take some time for Buck and Maddie to get together in 9-1-1 Season 8, but when they do, it'll be a “meaningful” encounter. The actor shared:

“Yeah, it takes a little while to get us together, actually. We just shot a lovely scene for, I think, Episode 6. So it takes a little while before you get us together, but it’s a really fun, and I actually think quite a meaningful scene. And it’s not just Buck and Maddie, there’s a third character involved, but I think it’s very classic Buck-Maddie at their sibling best.”

Elaborating on the third character involved in the scene as well, Stark mentioned that since the encounter will happen at her workplace, Josh (Bryan Safi) will be involved in the conversation, and “it’s actually a really, really great scene for him in particular.”

There's More to Come for Buck in '9-1-1' Season 8

Stark had a few more teasers to drop, particularly for his character, whom we will see “continue to struggle with the change in leadership” in 9-1-1 Season 8. Not to mention, there are a couple of huge episodes to come, one of which is Stark’s favorite; Episode 5, which he hinted will be “ridiculous.” Gushing about the episode, he said:

“One of my favorite episodes, which we’re actually shooting at the moment because we sometimes shoot out of order, is Episode 5. And I talk about liking when the show leans a little bit into the ridiculous, and I really get to do that in Episode 5. It’s one of these great episodes where—I think one of the things that 9-1-1 thrives in doing is an episode where it’s funny in some parts and moving and others, and there’s a really great Buck story where it’s kind of ludicrous, but at the same time really moving, and I think really helps move him along as a character. So yeah, Episode 5 is a big Buck episode for me that I’m really looking forward to.”

9-1-1 Season 8 airs Thursdays, 8 pm ET on ABC. Past seasons are streaming on Hulu.

